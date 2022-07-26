ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early, TX

WATCH: Truck, trailer engulfed in ‘massive fire’ at Early intersection

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

BROWN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A truck and trailer were engulfed in a “massive fire” at an intersection in Early Tuesday afternoon.

City officials say the truck ran through a stop light at the intersection of Highway 183 and Early Blvd while on fire around 3:00 p.m.

First responders were able to get the flames on the trailer and debris that fell into the intersection contained.

Traffic was rerouted off the busy intersection while the situation was ongoing.

Officials also say that there was a fire burning nearby off Hwy 183 while the truck was on fire, but it’s unknown if the fires were related.

No further information has been released.

EARLY, TX
