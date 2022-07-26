Letter to the Editor: Next level of service

Robert Martin Gird was born on Sept. 5, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Loyce Nadine (Bode) Gird and Robert Edmund Gird. He was raised in Tulsa and graduated in 1962 from high school. He spent a short time in the military and after his discharge worked at various jobs in Tulsa throughout his life. He enjoyed ﬁshing and camping with his immediate family for many years. He became disabled in his 60s and spent his later years ﬁrst at Southern Hills Care Center in Tulsa, OK; and then after his parents’ deaths, he was transferred to Cannon Falls, MN to the Terraces of Cannon Falls Care Center to be nearer to his brother, Roger Gird and extended family. Robert passed away peacefully at the care center on April 22, 2022. Robert never married and is survived by his only sibling, Roger Gird and sister-in-law, Karen Gird and several nieces and nephews.

