Sarah Todd talks Jazz, Donovan Mitchell rumors, rebuild blueprint, RSL + more

Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
A Nature Photography Open House Is Being Held In North Salt LakeS. F. MoriNorth Salt Lake, UT
The Pioneer Memorial Museum Will Have an Open House For Pioneer DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
This veteran isn't trying to hear about a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Look: Jimmy Butler's New Hairstyle Is Going Viral
Jimmy Butler is embracing a new look this offseason. The Miami Heat star teased a change with a brief Instagram video flaunting multiple styles. He settled on dreadlocks with some coloring. NBA skills coach Chris Brickley posted photos of Butler's new long hairdo in action on the court. Butler looked...
Was Rudy Gobert Trade the Right Thing to Do for Jazz?
The dust has settled on the Rudy Gobert trade. What are the implications several weeks removed?
Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns
As the Golden State Warriors look to remain a title contender, they will soon have to sign Draymond Green to a new contract. That will be a complicated deal to negotiate given his age and abilities which could soon decline. Green’s new deal (or lack thereof) impacts multiple people within the franchise, including Stephen Curry. […] The post Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sparks make final Liz Cambage decision after she quits on team
Shortly after reports of Liz Cambage wanting out, the Los Angeles Sparks have granted her wish. The organization has agreed to a contract divorce with the 6’8″ Aussie, who voiced her desire to play elsewhere. Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman had this to say:. “It is with support...
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Yardbarker
Jazz Made a Big Mistake in Managing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Once an NBA team insinuates an openness to trade a player, his market value decreases immediately. Let's not mistake player value for market value, though. For the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell is an NBA All-Star with an abundance of both player and market value. But when NBA trading partners bargain at the negation table, the interest is market value — better known as a devalued trade offer.
deseret.com
Opportunity to play for her mom not the only reason why Amari Whiting committed to BYU
Amari Whiting fell in love with the University of Oregon at a young age. That’s why she committed to the Ducks’ basketball program, and coach Kelly Graves, before her junior year of high school. But her future changed dramatically when her mom, Amber, was named the head coach...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Has His Focus Elsewhere At The Moment
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz has been in a whole lot of headlines lately. That is because there are a lot of rumors about him and his future with the Jazz. Most people are assuming that his time in Salt Lake City may have come to an end and the rest of his NBA future could be elsewhere in the league.
Yardbarker
Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook
The Utah Jazz can’t shake the Russell Westbrook rumors this offseason. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers' flamboyant point guard has drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and the Jazz. If Utah ends up dealing its All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell this summer, then...
Massive Report About Draymond Green On Wednesday
According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Draymond Green wants a maximum contract extension from the Golden State Warriors. Thompson: "Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications. They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid."
4 Knicks Players Jazz Could Target in a Donovan Mitchell Trade
Trader Danny Ainge sees a few prime targets in the Big Apple.
Recruiting: Utah lands commitment from 2025 DB Joseph Smith
On Tuesday 2025 defensive-back Joseph Smith announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Smith is a promising defender with good instincts, solid athleticism, and a willingness to make tackles. Additionally, Smith also participates on his squad's special teams where he's demonstrated good field vision and agility.
Hornets Among Seven Teams Interested in Trading for Donovan Mitchell
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Charlotte is among seven teams that have an interest in acquiring All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. It's not every day that we hear Charlotte's name in trade discussions for an All-Star, so it comes as no surprise that fans are excited about the potential star-powered backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Donovan Mitchell.
Sack master from Utah verbals to WSU and Jake Dickert, says trip won him over
EDGE coach AJ Cooper has been running point on Terrell’s recruitment, and was a big reason why he decided to jump in the boat and verbal to WSU.
Raptors Have 4th Highest Trade Odds for Donovan Mitchell, Vegas Says
If Donovan Mitchell is traded this summer, the Toronto Raptors are among the league's most likely landing spots, Vegas sportsbooks say. Toronto has long been connected to the Utah Jazz in trade talks, first in the Rudy Gobert sweepstakes and more recently for Mitchell. It's unclear how involved the Raptors have been in Mitchell discussions, however, Toronto is reportedly one of multiple teams to have "expressed interest" in the 25-year-old three-time All-Star, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Golf Digest
If Greg from 'Succession' can't bring Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, literally no one can
As New York Knicks fans, we don't ask for much. A little hustle and heart will have your jersey flying off the shelves at the Madison Square Garden merch shop. We may seem like a tough crowd, but if the last decade-plus is any indication, we're actually easy to please. Just play hard and be in the playoff hunt and everybody will be on their feet in the Mecca.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Announce They Have Signed A New Player
View the original article to see embedded media. With Rudy Gobert being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason and trade rumors continuing to generate around Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz seem to be heading towards some type of a rebuild. Looking to bring in new faces and add talent...
Yardbarker
Jazz Not Interested In Knicks’ RJ Barrett As Part Of Donovan Mitchell Trade
For instance, the Jazz do not have an interest in Knicks guard RJ Barrett as part of an exchange for Mitchell, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report (via HoopsHype). Beyond that, we don’t know much more about the Mitchell situation — beyond the fact the Knicks really want him, and the Jazz seem to know that. So Ainge and Utah can ask for a lot.
