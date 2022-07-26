Statewide candidates rake in $5.3 million in taxpayer money for campaigns, DeSantis leads the pack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $5.3 million of your tax dollars have gone to statewide political candidates so far in this election cycle, with the bulk going towards Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

DeSantis has pulled in $3.3 million, already surpassing the $3.2 million in public funding he raked in during his 2018 run for governor.

But DeSantis isn’t alone.

All three gubernatorial candidates are using your money to help give themselves an edge in the election.

Tax dollars funding statewide candidates’ campaigns is nothing new.

UNF professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder explained the original intent was to help lesser-known candidates.

“It was an attempt to kind of level the playing field a little bit,” said Binder.

Along with DeSantis’ $3.3 million in public matching funds, Charlie Crist has pulled in around $960,000 and Nikki Fried $634,000.

Democratic strategist Steve Schale said those numbers are a reflection of the small-dollar donations the candidates have received.

State funds match contributions up to $250.

“The goal is just to encourage more small donors,” said Schale.

But Schale said the original idea of leveling the playing field has been diminished, especially in the governor’s race, due to the rise of political action committees.

DeSantis sits on a $130 million war chest in his PAC, while Crist and Fried have taken in about $6 million and $5 million to their PACs respectively.

“What you raise into what we call the hard dollar account, or the candidate’s account, really is not as big a deal as it used to be,” said Schale.

Some past Gubernatorial candidates like Jeb Bush and Rick Scott declined to take the public dollars, but Schale said when he’s running a campaign, he encourages candidates not to leave money on the table.

“The reality is it’s there. The public policy is still in place to do it,” said Schale.

And Binder noted with everyone dipping into the pot, there’s little downside politically.

“They can’t sit there and say, oh you’re taking welfare from politicians because they’re all doing it,” said Binder.

We asked all three campaigns why their candidate decided to take the public funds.

Only Fried’s camp responded.

“These funds are available to all candidates and have been taken by all candidates — including Ron DeSantis with his $130M+ war chest. Nikki Fried isn’t going to unilaterally disarm,” said Fried’s press secretary Caroline Korba.

Back in 2010, Florida voters had the opportunity to do away with public funding of campaigns.

52.5% said yes, which was shy of the 60% support needed to pass.

