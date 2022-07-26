ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Statewide candidates rake in $5.3 million in taxpayer money for campaigns, DeSantis leads the pack

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSdSs_0gtnPU7G00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $5.3 million of your tax dollars have gone to statewide political candidates so far in this election cycle, with the bulk going towards Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

DeSantis has pulled in $3.3 million, already surpassing the $3.2 million in public funding he raked in during his 2018 run for governor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

But DeSantis isn’t alone.

All three gubernatorial candidates are using your money to help give themselves an edge in the election.

Tax dollars funding statewide candidates’ campaigns is nothing new.

UNF professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder explained the original intent was to help lesser-known candidates.

“It was an attempt to kind of level the playing field a little bit,” said Binder.

Along with DeSantis’ $3.3 million in public matching funds, Charlie Crist has pulled in around $960,000 and Nikki Fried $634,000.

Democratic strategist Steve Schale said those numbers are a reflection of the small-dollar donations the candidates have received.

State funds match contributions up to $250.

“The goal is just to encourage more small donors,” said Schale.

But Schale said the original idea of leveling the playing field has been diminished, especially in the governor’s race, due to the rise of political action committees.

DeSantis sits on a $130 million war chest in his PAC, while Crist and Fried have taken in about $6 million and $5 million to their PACs respectively.

“What you raise into what we call the hard dollar account, or the candidate’s account, really is not as big a deal as it used to be,” said Schale.

Some past Gubernatorial candidates like Jeb Bush and Rick Scott declined to take the public dollars, but Schale said when he’s running a campaign, he encourages candidates not to leave money on the table.

“The reality is it’s there. The public policy is still in place to do it,” said Schale.

And Binder noted with everyone dipping into the pot, there’s little downside politically.

“They can’t sit there and say, oh you’re taking welfare from politicians because they’re all doing it,” said Binder.

We asked all three campaigns why their candidate decided to take the public funds.

Only Fried’s camp responded.

“These funds are available to all candidates and have been taken by all candidates — including Ron DeSantis with his $130M+ war chest. Nikki Fried isn’t going to unilaterally disarm,” said Fried’s press secretary Caroline Korba.

Back in 2010, Florida voters had the opportunity to do away with public funding of campaigns.

52.5% said yes, which was shy of the 60% support needed to pass.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

In a Nevada county, election conspiracies sow deep distrust

TONOPAH, Nev. — (AP) — The Nye County Commission is used to dealing with all sorts of hot-button controversies. Water rights, livestock rules and marijuana licenses are among the many local dramas that consume the time of the five commissioners in this vast swath of rural and deeply Republican Nevada. Last spring, it was something new: voting machines.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Action News Jax

Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary

Election officials in Arizona's largest county won't soon forget #SharpieGate — the social media uproar that emerged after the 2020 election based on the false claim that Sharpie pens provided at the polls would ruin ballots before they were counted. Now, as Maricopa County gears up for Arizona's primary...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Action News Jax

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin secreted themselves in a basement room at the Capitol. The two men had been wrestling for more than a year in long, failed rounds of start-and-stop negotiations over President Joe Biden's big rebuilding America package. But talks had jammed up — again. With the midterm elections near, control of Congress at stake, the president and his party were at the end of the line.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Florida lottery Gets Boost from $50 Tickets

The Florida Lottery has seen growth in the sales of instant tickets because of people buying new $50 scratch-off tickets, a lottery official said this week. “When you look at all of our other price points in the last fiscal year, the $1, $2, $5, $20, and $30 games were all down a combined $733 million,” Justin Rock, the lottery’s deputy secretary of product and sales, said Wednesday during a meeting of the state Revenue Estimating Conference.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

1st Trader Joe's union approved at Massachusetts store

Employees at a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union. The store in Hadley, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Boston, is the first Trader Joe’s with an employees union, although workers at two other company locations have initiated unionization efforts.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Jeb Bush
Action News Jax

First Coast Commuter Rail connecting Jacksonville to St. Augustine in the works

A new commuter rail service could help get you from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. Richard Clark, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Director of Economic Development, presented JTA’s plan for the First Coast Commuter Rail to the City of St. Augustine City Commission two weeks ago, showing four stations that could link Jacksonville to St. Augustine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rake#Pacs#Politics State#Election State#Unf#Nikki Fried 634 000#Democratic
Action News Jax

One Jacksonville player shares Fantasy 5 jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner for Tuesday’s, July 26 drawing. Nonetheless, a Florida lottery player in Jacksonville has reason to celebrate. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Someone who walked into the Publix at Arlington River was one of four players to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Action News Jax

Alabama death row inmate executed for 1994 murder of ex-girlfriend

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama death row inmate was executed Thursday night for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend 28 years ago. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, was executed by lethal injection at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, AL.com reported. James was executed over the objections of the victim’s family, who fought to keep the state from carrying out the death penalty, WIAT-TV reported.
ATMORE, AL
Action News Jax

Volunteer firefighters help deliver baby girl in parking lot of Tennessee church

CULLEOKA, Tenn. — There’s a first time for everything, and now four volunteer firefighters in Tennessee can cross delivering a baby off their bucket lists. The expectant mother was about 30 minutes out from the hospital she was trying to reach when the 911 dispatchers they were talking to at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday advised them to pull over into a large parking lot and get ready, WSMV reported.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
105K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy