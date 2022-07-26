ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Lewis Commission updated on sludge removal

By Rebecca Young EDITOR
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeston Sanitary Board Director Dee Evans spoke to the Lewis County Commission...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council likely nearing decision on city manager candidate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council is a little closer to picking a new city manager following a special meeting on Thursday evening. Council members convened for an in-person interview of a single job candidate. The individual, who hails from California, had previously been interviewed virtually for the position.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Development Authority to take early steps toward potential sale of property purchased from Benedum Airport Authority

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Development Authority on Thursday made early moves to prepare for the potential offloading of property purchased from the Benedum Airport Authority in 2020. Development Authority members spent approximately 40 minutes in executive session before reconvening and voting to issue a request...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) giving away extra millings, by appointment only

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown's Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings for free. The millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465. The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Government
Lewis County, WV
Government
County
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education retreat

The Harrison County Board of Education held their annual board retreat Thursday. Department heads were able to discuss concerns and upcoming initiatives with the board followed by principals from across the county.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Gilbert Junior Morrison

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gilbert Junior Morrison, 91, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1930, a son of the late Gilbert and Merle Rose Starkey Morrison.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Summer bus shuttles to begin on Monday

KINGWOOD — As a reminder, the summer bus shuttle will be running throughout the county to help kids arrive and depart from the high school. Students will arrive at Preston High School by 3:30 p.m. and will leave on the bus at 8 p.m. The first day of official...
KINGWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sludge#Urban Construction#Lewis Commission#Weston Sanitary Board#The Sanitary Board
WVNews

Donald Ralph Strosnider

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WV News) — Don entered into his heavenly home on July 27, 2022, at his home in Goose Creek, SC. Don was born on March 14, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Blackwell Strosnider. He is also survived by two daughters, Ilise Cohn of New Jersey, Amanda Smith (Lawrence) of Barnwell, SC, and three grandsons, Craig Pender, Clay Pender, and Carson Smith. He is also survived by three step-children, Douglas T. Garrett (Tracey), Kimberly Garrett Moore (Woody), and Melissa Mizell (Luis). Don is also survived by his brother, Jim Strosnider (Roberta) of Naples, FL, and a sister, Kay Strosnider (Jane) of Kennet Square, PA. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, 6 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, all of which he loved dearly.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

Cars and Coffee, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg. Car show in parking lot across the street from the center begins at 6 p.m. Screening of “Gone in 60 Seconds” begins at 8 p.m.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

4 Harrison County golfers place on final day of Callaway Jr. Tour

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s McKenna Knotts won and Audrey Kerr was third in the Girls 10-14 Division, Liberty’s Jace Lancaster finished in a tie for fourth in the Boys 17-18 Division and Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson was fifth in the Girls 15-18 Division at the Callaway Junior Tour Season Finale tournament at the Greenbrier Resort’s Meadows Course on Wednesday.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BUP #2_2.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Storms slowed Thursday’s action at the West Virginia American …
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy