Lewis Commission updated on sludge removal

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WV News) — Don entered into his heavenly home on July 27, 2022, at his home in Goose Creek, SC. Don was born on March 14, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Blackwell Strosnider. He is also survived by two daughters, Ilise Cohn of New Jersey, Amanda Smith (Lawrence) of Barnwell, SC, and three grandsons, Craig Pender, Clay Pender, and Carson Smith. He is also survived by three step-children, Douglas T. Garrett (Tracey), Kimberly Garrett Moore (Woody), and Melissa Mizell (Luis). Don is also survived by his brother, Jim Strosnider (Roberta) of Naples, FL, and a sister, Kay Strosnider (Jane) of Kennet Square, PA. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, 6 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, all of which he loved dearly.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO