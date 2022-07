EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins dropped back during a drill this spring, looked left and pivoted right to pass to a different spot he felt better about on that particular play against that defensive alignment. Then came the correction from Minnesota’s new head coach. Experience, instinct and comfort told Cousins to automatically move to his second option, but Kevin O’Connell and the offensive staff were adamant about wanting the ball in that scenario going to the receiver running the route designated as the first read. When the Vikings ran that play several more times throughout their offseason practices, Cousins heeded the instruction.

