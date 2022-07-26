Funding for new high school on agenda for Wasatch County local governments meeting

The Wasatch County Fair is kicking off this weekend with a bang — and a crash — at the demolition derby. The Fair Days tradition dates back over a century in Heber City. “We have evolved in talent contests and, and concerts and different things like that,” says Wasatch County Event Complex Director Jon Provost. “But we have tried desperately to still keep kind of an old-fashioned atmosphere, family [oriented] — still do some of the things that we did years and years ago.”

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO