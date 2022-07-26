Funding for new high school on agenda for Wasatch County local governments meeting

Related
Summit County purchases over 200 acres of open space near US-40
The Summit County Council confirmed a multi-million-dollar open-space land purchase Wednesday. The Summit County Council approved spending $6.5 million on over 200 acres of land near the Park City Business Center close to US-40. Officials said the current plan is to preserve the land as recreational open space. Money for...
Park City addresses long-term housing needs with a $1M pilot program
Park City is looking for people to help solve the area’s housing crisis. The Park City Council committed $1 million to fund a pilot housing program they hope will improve long-term rental inventory. The mayor and city council will select five Park City residents or employees to sit on the Live Park City Advisory Committee. The committee will help determine Park City properties that can participate in the program.
Summit County’s High Valley Transit carries nearly half a million riders since January
Summit County celebrates its first year providing bus and micro transit services. July 1 was the first anniversary of a fixed route bus service in Summit County. High Valley Transit provides high-frequency bus routes between Jeremy Ranch and Deer Valley, and a commuter route between Francis, Kamas, and the Old Town Transit Center in Park City. Shuttle loop routes run in Kimball Junction, the Bitner Ranch neighborhood, and Canyons Village.
Park City Council to review preliminary winter transit plan
The Park City Council is set to take its first swing at the city’s winter transportation plan Thursday. Utah resorts set a record last year with 5.8 million skier visits, which was a 10% increase compared to the previous season. The historic year also led to heavy traffic in Park City, and the city council has set aside extra funds for potential solutions.
Park City Mayor announces planning commissioner recommendations
Park City Mayor Nann Worel is recommending the appointment of John Frontero and Bryan Markkanen to the city’s planning commission. The pair would replace former chair John Phillips, whose nine-year term just ended, and Doug Thimm, who resigned in May. Markkanen has been an architect at Elliott Workgroup for...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City begins installing new 20 mph signs throughout the city
SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall installed one of the first new speed limit signs that are expected to be placed in all Salt Lake City neighborhoods soon. Mendenhall said the new signs are in response to a growing number of traffic-related deaths that...
lehifreepress.com
Letter to the Editor: Mayor responds to concerns regarding park construction and funding
Recently, the Lehi Free Press published an opinion article by Beky Beaton about Lehi’s need for regional athletic complexes. We couldn’t agree more. We have been advocating for Mellor-Rhodes Park since 2015, when our parks master plan identified a deficiency in soccer and baseball fields. The biggest challenge has been generating funding to build these facilities.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City business moves to Bluffdale over safety concerns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A long time business owner in Salt Lake decided to move to Bluffdale after years of safety concerns. Latter Day Bride moved to a few different locations in downtown Salt Lake over more than two decades. They moved to the area across from Pioneer Park in 2017.
600-unit Boulders at Hideout development called off over delays
Developers have called it quits on a proposal to build hundreds of homes and hotel rooms in Hideout. After more than a year of planning with Hideout administrators, the developers of The Boulders project withdrew their application in late June. The Hideout Town Council recently sent the project back to...
Park Record
Mike Lee sign vandalized in highly visible Park City location
A vandal sometime recently targeted a campaign sign in Park City in support of Sen. Mike Lee’s reelection bid, leaving the sign with large “No” messages over the Republican’s name. The ‘No’ messages appeared to be black spray paint and were on both sides of the...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City parents want more information on embattled superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City school parents appear to be growing more frustrated over the lack of information coming from the Salt Lake City School Board regarding Dr. Timothy Gadson, who was placed on paid leave earlier this month. “I’m disappointed in the actions now,” Shauntel...
Summit County Council takes up new home for High Valley Transit, fees for EV charging stations
The Summit County Council could approve a nearly $3 million contract for a new High Valley Transit facility at its meeting Wednesday. The county council also may approve an agreement with High Valley Transit to install infrastructure for the new facility near US-40, which will include a bus barn and maintenance space.
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to review long-range transportation plan Tuesday
The commission has its hands full as it works to meet the transportation needs of residents and visitors decades into the future. Its long-term transportation plan outlines projects through 2050. The most expensive undertaking on the list by far is a grade separation of Olympic Parkway and Ute Blvd. along SR-224 in Kimball Junction. The county estimates that will cost over $93 million.
Wasatch County Fair Days bring demolition derby, carnival, rodeo
The Wasatch County Fair is kicking off this weekend with a bang — and a crash — at the demolition derby. The Fair Days tradition dates back over a century in Heber City. “We have evolved in talent contests and, and concerts and different things like that,” says Wasatch County Event Complex Director Jon Provost. “But we have tried desperately to still keep kind of an old-fashioned atmosphere, family [oriented] — still do some of the things that we did years and years ago.”
Labor shortages lead to scaled-down Savor the Summit
The annual Main Street dinner party called Savor the Summit has been feeding and entertaining locals and visitors since 2007. Since then, the event has grown in popularity and scale – at its peak, 2,500 hungry revelers packed the street, which transforms every June into a very long, very festive dinner table.
saltlakemagazine.com
Bill Wyatt, The Man Behind the New SLC Airport
The first time I emerged from a jetway into the new Salt Lake International Airport, I experienced something I can only describe as backward Deja vu. (Vuja day?) Where was I? It took a disoriented second to realize the airport I had known since I took my first-ever flight way back in high school was gone and that I had indeed arrived in SLC.
Park City School District, County Attorney resolve charges of failure to report abuse
Park City schools lawyer Mark Moffat and County Attorney Margaret Olson have worked to resolve the charges since they were filed in March. Tuesday, the two presented a proposal for a resolution to Justice Court Judge Shauna Kerr, which Kerr accepted. The resolution essentially leaves the case open for the...
Over 7,000 households without power in Duchesne, Uintah counties after fire
A fire outside of the Ft. Duchesne substation left over 7,000 households without power in Duchesne and Uintah counties Wednesday night.
Local bridal shop leaves downtown Salt Lake City after complaints of crime, homeless population
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Business in the downtown area continues to be plagued by crime and issues with the homeless population. Now one business has closed its doors and decided to move elsewhere because of the issues. Latterdaybride, who has been downtown at different locations around pioneer park since 2001,...
KUTV
Sec. Pete Buttigieg visiting Utah to speak with firefighters, announce infrastructure plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — U.S. Secretary or Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in Salt Lake City on Friday to discuss the nation's infrastructure, according to a statement from his office. In addition to seeing how Utah's transit infrastructure is working along the Wasatch Front, the secretary will be...
KPCW
Park City, UT
