ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Funding for new high school on agenda for Wasatch County local governments meeting

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Summit County purchases over 200 acres of open space near US-40

The Summit County Council confirmed a multi-million-dollar open-space land purchase Wednesday. The Summit County Council approved spending $6.5 million on over 200 acres of land near the Park City Business Center close to US-40. Officials said the current plan is to preserve the land as recreational open space. Money for...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City addresses long-term housing needs with a $1M pilot program

Park City is looking for people to help solve the area’s housing crisis. The Park City Council committed $1 million to fund a pilot housing program they hope will improve long-term rental inventory. The mayor and city council will select five Park City residents or employees to sit on the Live Park City Advisory Committee. The committee will help determine Park City properties that can participate in the program.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County’s High Valley Transit carries nearly half a million riders since January

Summit County celebrates its first year providing bus and micro transit services. July 1 was the first anniversary of a fixed route bus service in Summit County. High Valley Transit provides high-frequency bus routes between Jeremy Ranch and Deer Valley, and a commuter route between Francis, Kamas, and the Old Town Transit Center in Park City. Shuttle loop routes run in Kimball Junction, the Bitner Ranch neighborhood, and Canyons Village.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City Council to review preliminary winter transit plan

The Park City Council is set to take its first swing at the city’s winter transportation plan Thursday. Utah resorts set a record last year with 5.8 million skier visits, which was a 10% increase compared to the previous season. The historic year also led to heavy traffic in Park City, and the city council has set aside extra funds for potential solutions.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Wasatch County, UT
City
Midway, UT
Wasatch County, UT
Government
Wasatch County, UT
Education
City
Heber City, UT
Local
Utah Education
KPCW

Park City Mayor announces planning commissioner recommendations

Park City Mayor Nann Worel is recommending the appointment of John Frontero and Bryan Markkanen to the city’s planning commission. The pair would replace former chair John Phillips, whose nine-year term just ended, and Doug Thimm, who resigned in May. Markkanen has been an architect at Elliott Workgroup for...
PARK CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Letter to the Editor: Mayor responds to concerns regarding park construction and funding

Recently, the Lehi Free Press published an opinion article by Beky Beaton about Lehi’s need for regional athletic complexes. We couldn’t agree more. We have been advocating for Mellor-Rhodes Park since 2015, when our parks master plan identified a deficiency in soccer and baseball fields. The biggest challenge has been generating funding to build these facilities.
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City business moves to Bluffdale over safety concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A long time business owner in Salt Lake decided to move to Bluffdale after years of safety concerns. Latter Day Bride moved to a few different locations in downtown Salt Lake over more than two decades. They moved to the area across from Pioneer Park in 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The School Board#Wasatch County Planning#Wasatch And Summit#Mag
KPCW

600-unit Boulders at Hideout development called off over delays

Developers have called it quits on a proposal to build hundreds of homes and hotel rooms in Hideout. After more than a year of planning with Hideout administrators, the developers of The Boulders project withdrew their application in late June. The Hideout Town Council recently sent the project back to...
HIDEOUT, UT
Park Record

Mike Lee sign vandalized in highly visible Park City location

A vandal sometime recently targeted a campaign sign in Park City in support of Sen. Mike Lee’s reelection bid, leaving the sign with large “No” messages over the Republican’s name. The ‘No’ messages appeared to be black spray paint and were on both sides of the...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KPCW

Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to review long-range transportation plan Tuesday

The commission has its hands full as it works to meet the transportation needs of residents and visitors decades into the future. Its long-term transportation plan outlines projects through 2050. The most expensive undertaking on the list by far is a grade separation of Olympic Parkway and Ute Blvd. along SR-224 in Kimball Junction. The county estimates that will cost over $93 million.
SNYDERVILLE, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Fair Days bring demolition derby, carnival, rodeo

The Wasatch County Fair is kicking off this weekend with a bang — and a crash — at the demolition derby. The Fair Days tradition dates back over a century in Heber City. “We have evolved in talent contests and, and concerts and different things like that,” says Wasatch County Event Complex Director Jon Provost. “But we have tried desperately to still keep kind of an old-fashioned atmosphere, family [oriented] — still do some of the things that we did years and years ago.”
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Labor shortages lead to scaled-down Savor the Summit

The annual Main Street dinner party called Savor the Summit has been feeding and entertaining locals and visitors since 2007. Since then, the event has grown in popularity and scale – at its peak, 2,500 hungry revelers packed the street, which transforms every June into a very long, very festive dinner table.
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Bill Wyatt, The Man Behind the New SLC Airport

The first time I emerged from a jetway into the new Salt Lake International Airport, I experienced something I can only describe as backward Deja vu. (Vuja day?) Where was I? It took a disoriented second to realize the airport I had known since I took my first-ever flight way back in high school was gone and that I had indeed arrived in SLC.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy