Jaguars Training Camp: Bold Predictions For AFC South

By John Shipley
 2 days ago

Football is back.

With all 32 NFL teams now in training camp, we asked our Fan Nation publishers to look into their crystal balls to make bold training camp predictions and project final rosters.

With a strict focus on the AFC South, here is what we will be keeping a close eye on over the next month and a half and how things could shake out with the NFL opener between the Bills and the Rams on Sept. 8.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bold prediction: Second-year offensive tackle Walker Little wins the right tackle job from Jawaan Taylor. Taylor hasn’t missed a single game since the Jaguars traded up for him in the '19 NFL draft, hoping he would be the right tackle of the future. But the former Florida Gator has been inconsistent and has had penalty issues, creating a competition with Little, last year’s No. 45 overall pick. Taylor has the experience, but Little impressed in three starts at left tackle last season and has the traits to be a high-level starting tackle for multiple years on a cheap rookie deal, while Taylor is entering a contract year.

Houston Texans

Bold prediction: Davis Mills will lead the Texans to well over the predicted 4.5-win total. Seven wins? Sure, if the former five-star recruit—who many believe would've been a high first-round pick in the '22 draft (rather than a third-rounder in '21)—will continue the leap he made at the end of last season. Mills will be good enough to convince his front office that they do not need a quarterback in the '23 draft, freeing the Texans to use their bounty of picks in support of Mills. — Mike Fisher, Texans Daily.

Tennessee Titans

Bold prediction: Fifth-round draft pick Kyle Philips will finish with more receptions than first-round pick Treylon Burks, who struggled this offseason with asthma causing him to miss all or part of virtually every OTA and minicamp session. Philips, on the other hand, looks like the prototypical slot receiver the Titans have wanted for the past couple years. Expect quarterback Ryan Tannehill to get the ball out of his hand quickly often after being sacked (47 times) more than anyone except Joe Burrow in '21, and Philips’ ability to get open on short and intermediate routes will make him a regular target. — David Boclair, All Titans.

Indianapolis Colts

Bold prediction: Besides being their fourth pick in the draft, Colts safety Nick Cross will appear to be the team’s most impactful rookie early on. With the retirement of starting strong safety Khari Willis, it thrusts Cross and veteran Rodney McLeod into a bigger role. However, McLeod will begin training camp on the PUP list, and fellow starting safety Julian Blackmon is making his return from an Achilles injury. Cross’ range, explosiveness and ability to keep things in front of him will turn heads in camp and ultimately earn him a starting role in the secondary. Between Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Bernhard Raimann, they all become early starters. — Jake Arthur, Horseshoe Huddle.

