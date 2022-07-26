ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees vs. Mets World Series odds: How to bet on a Subway Series fall classic

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNdXE_0gtnOZzk00

With the two New York baseball teams set to kick off this season’s Subway Series on Tuesday, FanDuel has commemorated the event by releasing odds at +900 on whether they’ll meet again in the Fall Classic.

To assess whether there’s any value in making this type of wager, it helps to convert the odds into a percentage or implied probability, so you can compare your projection of the event occurring with what the sportsbook offers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFTC7_0gtnOZzk00
Aaron Judge
Getty Images

To complete the conversion, we’ll enter our odds into the following equation: Implied Probability = 100 / ( odds + 100). Thus, If we enter 900 as our odds , our equation becomes 100 / ( 900 + 100), resulting in 10%.

Now, if you look at the individual odds of both teams to win the pennant, we’ll find that the Yankees are priced at +145 and the Mets at +330.

If we follow the same steps and enter those odds into our implied probability equation, we’ll find the Yankees have a 40.82% chance to win the pennant while the Mets have a 23.26% chance to win the National League.

What’s interesting is that multiplying both probabilities also gives you the likelihood that both events will occur together.

And if we enter those odds into our equation and multiply the percentage results, we’re left with a nine percent chance they will meet in the World Series . And if you convert this nine percent chance, you’ll find that your moneyline odds are +1011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfWt2_0gtnOZzk00
Pete Alonso
Getty Images
Betting on Baseball?

Yet, our exacta matchup is giving an implied probability of 10% with odds at +900.

Thus, without getting into the weeds about the sportsbook’s hold percentage (percentage of money the sportsbook keeps for every dollar wagered), it’s clear that we’re not getting a fair market price at +900.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Mets Are The Leading Buyer In the NL East

The New York Mets have some needs. A better third baseman? Maybe. An outfielder, for sure. Another late-inning bullpen arm, yes. And the designated hitter spot along with catcher has been weak at best. With a paltry two-game lead in the division and a basket full of money, the Mets will be in on a lot of the best free agents in the game. Whether or not they pull the trigger is another story.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
MLB
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Comments On The Trade Rumors

The trade deadline rumors are heating up. We’re now just a week away from the official deadline. Several big names could be on the move, and while it’s fun to speculate, we have no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the next week. One pitcher...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Subway Series#The National League
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Latest Giants MLB trade deadline update not what Yankees wanted to hear

The New York Yankees addressed their first of many needs by acquiring contact specialist Andrew Benintendi from the Royals as outfield insurance. Sadly, though, Benintendi doesn’t seem to move the needle in the power department, which has long been the Yankees’ calling card. He’s an excellent hitter and a change-of-pace, but he’s not known for the thump of, say, Joc Pederson, star of both Atlanta’s 2021 World Series run and the Dodgers’ 2020 run before it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom serving up meatballs to minor leaguers should have Mets fans worried

Jacob deGrom made a minor-league rehab appearance on Wednesday, but things didn’t go too well for the former Cy Young winner. While Max Scherzer dished out a literal $7,000 feast after his rehab appearance in the minors, deGrom was serving up some meatballs of his own. But not in the way New York Mets fans […] The post Jacob deGrom serving up meatballs to minor leaguers should have Mets fans worried appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom dealt most promising update yet after Mets rehab start

Jacob deGrom’s rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse was anything but a success, at least on the surface. Despite his struggles on the mound on Wednesday, the Mets feel they have seen enough for deGrom to return to the big leagues and make his 2022 MLB debut. According to Joel Sherman, Buck Showalter revealed that the Mets’ current plan is for deGrom’s next start to be in the majors.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ MLB trade deadline plans after brutal bullpen blow

The New York Mets were already expected to be in the market for relief pitchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After the latest blow sustained to their bullpen, that need will perhaps become even more apparent. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has the details. On Friday, New York is expected to place right-hander Drew Smith on […] The post Mets’ MLB trade deadline plans after brutal bullpen blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The 3 ‘hottest’ deadline suitors for Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, revealed

The 2022 MLB trade deadline rumor mill is heating up, and two of the most intriguing names out there right now are pitchers Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds and Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Castillo and Montas have no shortage of rumored suitors, which include the St. […] The post RUMOR: The 3 ‘hottest’ deadline suitors for Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Mets conclude Subway Series with sweep | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets won a thrilling 3-2 game last night with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. The second of two matchups with the New York Yankees ended with another statement made by the Mets. This big win made for three straight and put the Mets at 61-37 on the year. They now have a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the division.
MLB
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Where To Watch The Mets-Yankees Game Online

It’s a battle of Big Apple titans as the New York Mets host the Yankees on ESPN!. It’s a good time to be a New York baseball fan. The Mets lead the NL East, the Yankees have control of the AL East, and both teams potentially have what it takes to play some October baseball. The Mets took Game 1 of the series, a 6-3 victory, and have Max Scherzer going in Game 2. Can the boys from Queens make it two in a row against the Bronx Bombers? We’re about to find out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy