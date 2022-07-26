ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Subway Series Promo Codes & Betting Offers – Subway Series 2022

The New York Post gives you the best promo codes and betting offers for the 2022 Subway Series, which begins tonight as the Mets host the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees: The Preview

The one we’ve all been waiting for, the Subway Series is here. The first highly-anticipated two-game series begins Tuesday night when the New York Yankees visit the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Yankees have the best record in the AL at 66-31 after taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles including a 6-0 win on Sunday. Across town, the Mets lead the NL East at 59-37 after avoiding a three-game sweep against the San Diego Padres with an 8-5 victory on Sunday as a -133 favorite.

These Subway Series rivals met six times last year, with the Mets holding a 4-2 advantage. The teams had split the season series each of the previous three years. Following a hard-fought first two games in Baltimore, the Yankees managed to secure a series victory with a complete team performance in Sunday’s rubber match en route to a shutout win.

DJ LeMahieu opened the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the third before Aaron Judge launched a two-run shot later in the inning, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino both provided run-scoring hits in the sixth. All-Star Nestor Cortes earned the win with six shutout innings, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

What was once a double-digit lead for the Mets in the NL East is now nearly gone thanks in large part to a sputtering offense over the past few weeks, but New York came alive late on Sunday to avoid a sweep against the Padres.

Pete Alonso got New York on the board in the sixth with a three-run homer before Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido both provided run-scoring hits later in the inning, while Mark Canha added a two-run single in the eighth.

Subway Series Game 1: Odds
Team Spread Moneyline Total: 8 Runs New York Mets (+1.5) -175-105Over -105 New York Yankees (-1.5) +145-115Under -115
Top Subway Series Betting Offers Ranked

1. Caesars Sportsbook

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code is at the top of the list for one very important reason, it’s the most lucrative new customer offer in the USA. Using the bonus code NPBONUS15 , bettors can get their hands on a $1,500 risk-free bet, not too shabby at all.

Whether you’re a Mets or Yankees fan, or just getting involved in the Subway series, this is certainly an offer you do not want to miss.

A great new customer offer is the key to being a great online sportsbook, and Caesars do not tread lightly in that department. All in all, we’re big fans of Caesars Sportsbook, and their new customer offer is fantastic.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to claim a risk-free first bet up to $1000. With this offer, there are also no minimum odds for your first bet, or any wagering requirements for any winnings associated with your free bets.

If your first bet is a winner, you can withdraw those winning funds straight away. If your first bet loses, you will be refunded the entire stake in free bets.

Their welcome bonus is simple and easy to clear, with daily bonuses and in-play markets all very enticing. There’s no doubt that FanDuel deserves to be high up on our list, and you will not be disappointed.

3. BetMGM

A fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000 is available to new customers. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS , new customers can take advantage of this amazing offer.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

Their mobile app features a simple design and provides easy navigation, making sure you’re always finding what you’re looking for. It’s hard to find any flaws with BetMGM, with their welcome offer being very competitive amongst other sportsbooks.

4. PointsBet

By using the PointsBet promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get up to $2000 in risk free bets. These come in the form of two different bets, with one risk free $500 fixed-odds bet, the regular way of betting.

The other is a risk-free bet up to $1500 on PointsBetting bets. For those unfamiliar to PointsBetting, it’s a brand-new way to bet that was first introduced by PointsBet themselves.

5. SI Sportsbook

A fresh and slick interface greets bettors upon arrival, with SI sportsbook catering to all levels of betting calibre. The newly launched operator boasts many of the user-friendly and in-demand features found on the 888 Sport platform.

Their new customer offer is easy to claim, and gets new users off to a fantastic start to life with SI Sportsbook. The new kid on the block, but don’t be fooled. SI Sportsbook knows a lot about the world of sports betting, and is not one to pass up on for the Subway Series.

5. BetRivers

Plain and simple, using the BetRivers Sportsbook promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a first deposit match up to $250.

BetRivers sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim, and with a healthy amount of free bets to play with, this gives new customers the best way to get involved in the Mets vs. Yankees series.

6. WynnBet

By using the WynnBet promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get $200 in free bets. Fancy the Mets to win Game 1? Or Aaron Judge to hit a home run? Wager $10 on Mets vs. Yankees at odds of -120 or greater, and you’ll receive $200 in free bets!

Betting on Baseball?

ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
MLB
CBS New York

Mets edge Yankees in 9th for 2-game Subway Series sweep

NEW YORK — Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series.Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter.Less than an hour after the game, the slumping Yankees boosted their lineup by acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals...
CBS New York

Mets-Yankees subway series starts Tuesday night

NEW YORK - It is shaping up as one of the most anticipated matchups between the Mets and Yankees in a long time. They've both been in first place most of the season, with the Yankees holding onto the best overall record in the majors at 66 and 31. Last September, things even got a little chippy between stars of the two clubs. The benches cleared after the Mets accused the Yanks of whistling from the dugout in order to steal signs. But right now, all the talk is about how this matchup will help the city do some bonding. "Great moment for New...
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Where To Watch The Mets-Yankees Game Online

It’s a battle of Big Apple titans as the New York Mets host the Yankees on ESPN!. It’s a good time to be a New York baseball fan. The Mets lead the NL East, the Yankees have control of the AL East, and both teams potentially have what it takes to play some October baseball. The Mets took Game 1 of the series, a 6-3 victory, and have Max Scherzer going in Game 2. Can the boys from Queens make it two in a row against the Bronx Bombers? We’re about to find out.
