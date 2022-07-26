ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Lamborghini flies 20 feet through the air, lands on top of Florida roof after crash

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

He was really flying.

A Lamborghini SUV vaulted 20 feet through the air and hit the roof of a home Sunday after running a stop sign and smashing into another car, according to reports.

Video of the wild Fort Lauderdale collision shows the white luxury vehicle — which can cost more than $200,000 — getting T-boned by a Nissan SUV after speeding into an intersection.

According to witnesses, the six-figure stunner hit a nearby roof and flipped before coming to rest on the other side and bursting into flames.

“It appears that the car flew through the air about 20 to 30 feet,” said Fort Lauderdale Assistant Fire Chief Timothy Heiser told WSVN Miami.

With the car burning and the driver still inside, good Samaritan Clarence Middleton quickly dragged the driver out and laid him down nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcNjx_0gtnOVSq00
The Lamborghini slammed into another car before it flew in the air.

“He was hurt at first,” Middleton told the station. “But as soon as I picked him up he snapped back out of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCHDz_0gtnOVSq00
The SUV was a rental.

The stunned witness said the shoeless man sprinted off without looking back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIeyu_0gtnOVSq00
The SUV could cost up to $200,000.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, leaving local residents gawking at the charred luxury husk.

The dazed driver eventually sought medical attention at a nearby hospital and is cooperating with investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmnZo_0gtnOVSq00
Damage on the roof of the Fort Lauderdale house where the SUV ended up.

He had rented the Lamborghini Uru from a Miami luxury car dealer, the outlet reported.

Comments / 0

 

