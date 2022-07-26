New pharmacy grads begin Aspirus pharmacy residency program

The most recent Aspirus pharmacy residents are, from left, Megan Fleischman, Allyson Balthazor and Andrea Modlin. Contributed

Every year Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) offers new pharmacists the opportunity to participate in the Aspirus Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) pharmacy residency program, accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (AHSP). Since 1999, this program has supported the careers of many pharmacists by offering extended training and practical knowledge.

AWH provides residents with a broad range of clinical experiences with a focus on inpatient acute care, drug information, and practice management. Through pharmacist-directed protocols, residents gain experience managing parenteral nutrition, insulin, antibiotics and anticoagulation.