ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

You might be a winner!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County on Monday, July 25, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold Sheetz, 698 West Main Street, New Holland, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 25-37-38-39-65, and the red Powerball 5, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 21,700 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,400 purchased with Power Play® and more than 3,000 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $145 million, or $85.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lottery ticket checker: Mega Millions numbers this week

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Mega Millions drawing for Friday, July 29, 2022 is set at $1.02 billion (or a $602.5 million cash option), marking the fourth time the jackpot has reached ten-figures. If you have some lottery tickets, make sure you utilize the Mega Millions ticket checker to see if you won life-changing money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Net

Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Happy days are here for a Powerball player in Upper Marlboro who won a $50,000-tier prize in the Wednesday, July 27, drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, 17,061 winning tickets were sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to the $50,000 Prince George’s prize.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
abc27 News

Pa. Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County for Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (25-37-38-39-65) and the red Powerball 5, to win. Without the one-dollar Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth half of […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Lifestyle
WBRE

Sheetz, PA Lottery announce chance to win free gas for a year

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Purchasing a lottery ticket at Sheetz? You may get a chance to win free gas for a year with a new contest. Sheetz is announcing a partnership with the Pennsylvania Lottery to launch a “Free Gas for a Year” contest running until September 30. According to Sheetz, customers at all 299 Sheetz […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Winners#Powerball Jackpot#The Pennsylvania Lottery#Pa Lottery Powerball
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Best Amusement Parks: A Thrill Seeker’s Guide

Pennsylvania is home to some of the best amusement parks in the country. If you’re looking for a thrill, you’ll find it at one of these parks. From coasters that will make your heart race to water rides that will soak you to the bone, Pennsylvania’s amusement parks have something for everyone. So put on your sunscreen and get ready for some fun!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg home with pool, five-bedrooms for $2.1 million: Cool Spaces

This elegant five-bedroom, six-bath, traditional two-story home with a fenced, heated, in-ground, saltwater pool sits on 1 acre off Wertzville Rd. in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Constructed in 2018 it also has a great two-story foyer, family room, sun/Florida room, office, upstairs laundry, formal and built-in kitchen dining areas, wine cellar, media room, game room, exercise studio and mud room.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Star 93.9

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
susquehannastyle.com

Cheers to Beers: 7 Breweries In the Susquehanna Valley

It’s time to celebrate International Beer Day, and we got you covered! Here is a list of must-try breweries and signature hand-crafted beers throughout the Valley! While the global celebration is Friday, August 5, gather with friends and family to enjoy good beer, eats, and entertainment on any given day at these local brewing companies!
YORK, PA
NJ.com

N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years

Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
MATAWAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy