Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold In Central PA

You might be a winner!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County on Monday, July 25, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold Sheetz, 698 West Main Street, New Holland, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 25-37-38-39-65, and the red Powerball 5, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 21,700 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,400 purchased with Power Play® and more than 3,000 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $145 million, or $85.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 27.