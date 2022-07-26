ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana P-EBT benefits for children extended through the Summer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Pandemic EBT benefits for school-aged children have been extended through the summer. The Louisiana Dept. of Child and Family Services along with the Louisiana Dept. of Education...

brproud.com

Recent report highlights struggles of disabled in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent report by United For ALICE and Louisiana Association of United Ways paints a bleak picture for those living with disabilities in Louisiana. “The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Families Could Be Getting Help for Groceries

Louisiana families struggling to buy groceries is on the way. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is teaming up with the Department of Education to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. This is an overall plan to help provide food benefits for the summer months.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

St. Tammany students to get free breakfasts, lunches at school

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Public School System will offer free breakfasts and lunches for all students for the next school year. In a statement published on Monday, the school system said that all enrolled students at the parish's 55 schools are can "receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no charge to the parents."
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Affordable housing is out of reach for many in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to a new report, full-time workers in Louisiana would need to earn at least $17.25 an hour to afford to rent a modest two-bedroom apartment. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) and HousingLOUISIANA released new data in a report on July 28 amid record-high inflation and rising rental costs. The data can be viewed at Out of Reach 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled. Louisiana – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder said on July 26, 2022, that he is urging the approval of federal legislation that will increase the number of Louisiana individuals with disabilities who are eligible for Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. This measure will enhance the Americans with Disabilities Act, which will mark its 25th anniversary on July 26 after being enacted into law in 1990. The ABLE Act was passed into law in 2014, allowing those who acquired or developed a disability before the age of 26 to save money without risking losing their federal disability benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Gordon Mckernan speaks on backpack giveaway for Louisiana students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Gordon McKernan sat down with FOX 48 to speak more on his firm’s backpack giveaway; ensuring over 1000 students receive school supplies for this coming year. Where are you from?. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born and raised. What motivated you to do this backpack program?
brproud.com

Leadership change in Louisiana Special School District

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Superintendent Ernest Garrett III began leading Louisiana’s Special School District in September of 2020, which meant the Louisiana School for the Deaf (LSD) and the School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge were under his authority. But as of Monday, July 25,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards praises Louisiana citizens, remarks on state’s low unemployment rate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State leaders announced Tuesday (July 26) that Louisiana’s unemployment rate is significantly improved.  According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), the current number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force is 3.8 percent, which is the lowest unemployment rate in state history. Governor John Bel Edwards issued […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill

There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
LOUISIANA STATE
