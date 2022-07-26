ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Parents reluctant to give young children COVID vaccine

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

wglt.org

Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lucille Brooks was stunned when she picked up the phone before Christmas two years ago and learned a nursing home was suing her. "I thought this was crazy," recalled Brooks, 74, a retiree who lives with her husband in a modest home in the Rochester suburbs. Brooks' brother had been a resident of the nursing home. But she had no control over his money or authority to make decisions for him. She wondered how she could be on the hook for his nearly $8,000 bill.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Dr. Murray discusses hand, foot, and mouth disease

Dr. Elizabeth Murray, pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined Good Day Rochester to discuss preventing hand, foot and mouth disease in younger children and to remind parents just how common it is currently. For more tips, visit www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

ROCTAC preps local businesses on violence safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local businesses were prepped on how to keep their employees and organization safe from violence during a presentation given by ROCTAC Thursday. The event was held at the Paychex Auditorium at the Strong Museum. The presentation comes in the midst of increased violence all over the city of Rochester and nationwide.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Parking problems at the hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a Good Question about finding parking at local hospitals. Before you say, ‘it can't be that big of a deal', just listen to this concern from one woman. She said:. “We are writing because we have a question for Strong's Wilmot Cancer...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community and faith leaders call for end to Rochester's gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Community members gathered at the North Winton Village Association on Wednesday to express frustration over a rise in gun violence in Rochester. A group of community groups, business owners, and people who live in the city called the meeting. They said crime is on the rise and it's spreading.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Red Cross in desperate need of blood donors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There's a desperate need for blood donors. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Red Cross officials say donations are down nearly 20 percent. This could lead to a seasonal shortage—which can affect patients in hospitals all across the country. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mandatory registry for farm animals may soon be required in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - The City of Batavia is considering a change to a city code on farm animals within city limits. This comes following several complaints from neighbors over a home with several goats. The Turner family has two goats, chickens, and ducks, and they want to keep them.
BATAVIA, NY
CITY News

A reference letter for a star student goes wrong at Our Lady of Mercy

Retracting a letter of recommendation for a star student sends school officials scrambling. Lola DeAscentiis was a senior and star student at Our Lady of Mercy in December as she awaited word from her college of choice, the University of Pennsylvania. She had applied to the Ivy League school early decision and had every reason to believe she had a shot at being accepted. Her resume boasted...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Faith leaders continue their stand against gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A group of local faith leaders continues to take a stand against gun violence. Thursday, they took their concerns to the Public Safety Building, and are calling on police to figure out new ways to keep guns out of the hands of criminals in the city.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Happier at Home: Fighting back against phone scams

According to the FTC, financial fraud totaled $5.9 billion in 2021, but the real cost may be much higher because many victims are too ashamed to come forward. In fact, younger adults report fraud losses more than older adults, but when seniors are targeted, they lose much more money. Catching the elderly off-guard over the phone is a tactic employed by many scammers.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Floral arrangements being prepared for fallen RPD officer's funeral

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the City of Rochester prepares for Monday's funeral for fallen Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, floral arrangements are also being prepared for the service. News10NBC talked to a local florist who got the call to be a part of it. Several different floral shops are taking...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cancer survivors night at Frontier Field Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Wilmot Cancer Institute is hosting a Survivors Night at Frontier Field with the Rochester Red Wings on Friday. More than 1,000 local cancer survivors and their families and friends, as well as Wilmot employees, are expected at the game, which will honor cancer survivors and caregivers.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teacher shortages a real challenge for Rochester-area districts

Hilton, N.Y. — Now hiring. School districts across the area have hundreds of openings. It's a stunning reversal. A decade ago, there were hundreds of applicants for one open teacher's position. But, that's not the case anymore and the future could be even more challenging. When Hilton Superintendent Dr....
HILTON, NY
rochesterfirst.com

‘Roc the Block’ series offers job opportunities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc the Block is an event that will be providing access to jobs. This event Saturday is the first in a series of four that will be held monthly from July to October in each area of the city. The first event coming up this...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Falls backpack program helps those in need

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WHEC) - City leaders in Seneca Falls partnered their services to assist homeless or displaced individuals in the community. Councilwoman Laskoski came up with the idea when she became aware of the lack of resources available to people in need. Because of Laskoski's efforts, Seneca Falls Police...
SENECA FALLS, NY

