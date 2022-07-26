Parents reluctant to give young children COVID vaccine

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wglt.org
Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lucille Brooks was stunned when she picked up the phone before Christmas two years ago and learned a nursing home was suing her. "I thought this was crazy," recalled Brooks, 74, a retiree who lives with her husband in a modest home in the Rochester suburbs. Brooks' brother had been a resident of the nursing home. But she had no control over his money or authority to make decisions for him. She wondered how she could be on the hook for his nearly $8,000 bill.
WUHF
Dr. Murray discusses hand, foot, and mouth disease
Dr. Elizabeth Murray, pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined Good Day Rochester to discuss preventing hand, foot and mouth disease in younger children and to remind parents just how common it is currently. For more tips, visit www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth.
WHEC TV-10
ROCTAC preps local businesses on violence safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local businesses were prepped on how to keep their employees and organization safe from violence during a presentation given by ROCTAC Thursday. The event was held at the Paychex Auditorium at the Strong Museum. The presentation comes in the midst of increased violence all over the city of Rochester and nationwide.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Parking problems at the hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a Good Question about finding parking at local hospitals. Before you say, ‘it can't be that big of a deal', just listen to this concern from one woman. She said:. “We are writing because we have a question for Strong's Wilmot Cancer...
WHEC TV-10
Community and faith leaders call for end to Rochester's gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Community members gathered at the North Winton Village Association on Wednesday to express frustration over a rise in gun violence in Rochester. A group of community groups, business owners, and people who live in the city called the meeting. They said crime is on the rise and it's spreading.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office teaches the Rochester community how to stay safe from targeted violence
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office hopes other communities across New York will steal the idea of ROC TAC to use for their own violence prevention purposes.
WHEC TV-10
Red Cross in desperate need of blood donors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There's a desperate need for blood donors. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Red Cross officials say donations are down nearly 20 percent. This could lead to a seasonal shortage—which can affect patients in hospitals all across the country. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.
WHEC TV-10
Mandatory registry for farm animals may soon be required in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - The City of Batavia is considering a change to a city code on farm animals within city limits. This comes following several complaints from neighbors over a home with several goats. The Turner family has two goats, chickens, and ducks, and they want to keep them.
A reference letter for a star student goes wrong at Our Lady of Mercy
Retracting a letter of recommendation for a star student sends school officials scrambling. Lola DeAscentiis was a senior and star student at Our Lady of Mercy in December as she awaited word from her college of choice, the University of Pennsylvania. She had applied to the Ivy League school early decision and had every reason to believe she had a shot at being accepted. Her resume boasted...
A family is trying to make ends meet after they say their mortgage increased
The family says they can't afford the increased cost of living. They tell 7 News their monthly mortgage increased $400 and now they're worried they might lose their home in Cheektowaga.
‘Keeping a Promise’: Rochester writer completes art exhibit following nephew’s suicide
Joe and Barb’s art exhibit is free and open to the public at the Joy Gallery on West Main Street.
WHEC TV-10
Faith leaders continue their stand against gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A group of local faith leaders continues to take a stand against gun violence. Thursday, they took their concerns to the Public Safety Building, and are calling on police to figure out new ways to keep guns out of the hands of criminals in the city.
WUHF
Happier at Home: Fighting back against phone scams
According to the FTC, financial fraud totaled $5.9 billion in 2021, but the real cost may be much higher because many victims are too ashamed to come forward. In fact, younger adults report fraud losses more than older adults, but when seniors are targeted, they lose much more money. Catching the elderly off-guard over the phone is a tactic employed by many scammers.
WHEC TV-10
Floral arrangements being prepared for fallen RPD officer's funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the City of Rochester prepares for Monday's funeral for fallen Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, floral arrangements are also being prepared for the service. News10NBC talked to a local florist who got the call to be a part of it. Several different floral shops are taking...
WHEC TV-10
Cancer survivors night at Frontier Field Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Wilmot Cancer Institute is hosting a Survivors Night at Frontier Field with the Rochester Red Wings on Friday. More than 1,000 local cancer survivors and their families and friends, as well as Wilmot employees, are expected at the game, which will honor cancer survivors and caregivers.
13 WHAM
Teacher shortages a real challenge for Rochester-area districts
Hilton, N.Y. — Now hiring. School districts across the area have hundreds of openings. It's a stunning reversal. A decade ago, there were hundreds of applicants for one open teacher's position. But, that's not the case anymore and the future could be even more challenging. When Hilton Superintendent Dr....
rochesterfirst.com
‘Roc the Block’ series offers job opportunities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc the Block is an event that will be providing access to jobs. This event Saturday is the first in a series of four that will be held monthly from July to October in each area of the city. The first event coming up this...
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Falls backpack program helps those in need
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WHEC) - City leaders in Seneca Falls partnered their services to assist homeless or displaced individuals in the community. Councilwoman Laskoski came up with the idea when she became aware of the lack of resources available to people in need. Because of Laskoski's efforts, Seneca Falls Police...
A call for the return of cows that wandered on a Newfane farm
NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A call for the return of cows that wandered on a Newfane farm while a sanctuary farm owner defends herself against claims of stealing cows. Tracy Murphy has run the Asha's Farm Sanctuary for almost a decade. Murphy says her farm is a safe haven...
WHEC TV-10
The impact of violence and drugs: 'I'm afraid for him to walk the streets'
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester is dealing with a rise in violent crime. If you want to understand what violence and drugs do to people in our city, just watch the conversation between our chief investigative reporter and this couple he met sitting on a sidewalk. When I left...
