ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County approves $1.9 million for collaborative to combat teen gun violence

By Harrison Mantas
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbKQr_0gtnN2ET00
Roughly 101 teens in Tarrant County have died from gun violence since 2016. A program supported by the United Way and Fort Worth city council member Jared Williams aims to change that. James Hartley jhartley@star-telegram.com

The Tarrant County commissioners gave their seal of approval Tuesday to a plan aimed at combating teen gun violence.

The One-Second Collaborative, pushed by the United Way of Tarrant County and Fort Worth City Council member Jared Williams, is a proposed partnership to support community groups working to end teen gun violence.

The collaboration will focus on intervention, counseling services, mentoring and community partnerships, Williams said.

It’s contingent upon to city of Fort Worth approving $4.4 million from the roughly $28 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Williams called the problem of teen gun violence systemic in a May 25 letter to City Manager David Cooke. He alluded to reporting from the Star-Telegram showing 101 middle- or high-school aged youths dying from gun violence since 2016.

“That’s at least 4-5 classrooms of children we’ve lost,” Williams wrote.

The gun violence collaboration will be set up similar to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, Williams said in a separate interview.

The United Way of Tarrant County would be the lead agency organizing the coalition.

“It’s very much in the wheelhouse of the United Way to bring people together, focus on an issue, and working along side each other so we can make sure we’re complimenting each other, not duplicating,” said CEO Leah King.

The funding from the city and the county will get the collaboration started, but Williams and King said it may take as much as $20 million over the next 10 years to fully address the issue.

“Our young people didn’t get this way overnight,” King said.

She acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 on teens’ mental health, but said communities in Fort Worth most impacted by gun violence were dealing with the problem before the pandemic.

“Those are the things we have to get to the root of, and that takes time and that takes money,” King said.

It’s not clear when the city of Fort Worth will vote on how to allocate its remaining ARPA funding.

The city is evaluating requests adding up to $145.6 million, and several council members urged caution during a June 21 work session noting the rare opportunity to use the one-time federal stimulus.

Comments / 8

David Barber
2d ago

People stop leaving your guns in your cars, these kids travel in groups going house to house at night getting into cars just looking for guns. Take your weapons inside and STOP LEAVING THEM IN YOUR CARS!!!!

Reply
2
Related
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Approved $35M in Pandemic Recovery Funding

Tarrant County is distributing pandemic relief funds to several non-profit organizations.RK/Unsplash. Tarrant County Commissioners Court just approved $35 million in funding to improve public health and wellness. Fort Worth Business reports that the funds will also be used to revitalize the economy and strengthen the community. The funding will be used for 35 separate projects. The money comes from Tarrant County's American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Larry Lease

Spectrum Ordered to Pay Murder Victim Family More Than $7 Billion

Earlier in June, a jury also said the cable company had to pay 90% of $375 million in compensatory damages to Thomas and her family.RK/Unsplash. A Dallas County jury has ordered Spectrum Cable to pay more than $7 billion after an employee killed a victim inside her home. Fox 4 News reports that the jury found the cable company liable in the stabbing death of 83-year-old Betty Thomas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mental Health#The United Way#American
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charter Communications ordered to pay $7 billion in punitive damages

DALLAS — A Dallas County jury has ordered Charter Communications to pay approximately $7 billion in punitive damages to the family of an Irving woman killed by an off-duty technician. Roy James Holden was sentenced to life in prison after killing 83-year-old Betty Thomas. In 2019, Holden answered a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor offers free backpacks, safety and prayer for upcoming school year

FORT WORTH, Texas — Church leaders in Fort Worth hope to have a serious impact on families in need this upcoming back-to-school season. For months, Youth Pastor Erick Bowens at Chosen Vessel Cathedral Church has been planning and strategizing their huge backpack giveaway. He convinced his Senior Pastor Bishop Marvin Sapp to do the giveaway on a Sunday afternoon. The concept is to not only serve the families already attending the dynamic Sunday Morning Worship, but also others in the community who are welcome to the event as well and already out and about.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Fire Continues to Spread

Fire in southern Tarrant County destroys at least three homes.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire spread to multiple buildings in southern Tarrant County. Fox 4 reports that the fire broke out in a rural neighborhood outside of Kennedale around 7 p.m. Three homes and five buildings have been affected by the fire.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Way
PLANetizen

North Texas HOA Effectively Bans Section 8 Recipients

The homeowners association of Providence Village, a community an hour north of Dallas, Texas, has effectively banned Section 8 voucher recipients from the neighborhood, reports Joshua Fechter in the Texas Tribune. Section 8 tenants have to leave Providence when their current leases end, according to the new rule. The homeowners...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Why previous charges against accused Dallas Love Field shooter were dropped or dismissed

 DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Legal experts say the FBI will not only investigate how Portia Odufuwa obtained the gun she's accused of firing inside the Dallas Love Field terminal, but also, her criminal history.In April 2019, Wylie police arrested her for trying to rob a bank.The police report said Odufuwa handed a bank teller a note demanding $10,000 in cash or else she'd blow up the city.The note said she needed money to bury her father and included a reference to singer Chris Brown.Police found no gun or bomb.The report said she told the teller to call police, then walked out...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Police Chase Ends in Irving With 3 in Custody

Three people are in custody after a driver led officers on a chase from Dallas to Irving Thursday afternoon, authorities say. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said officers on Thursday tried to stop a vehicle that was taken Wednesday during a carjacking in Lancaster. Texas Sky Ranger caught...
IRVING, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
548
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy