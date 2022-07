It should be a terrific Thursday as kids start back to school in the Natchez-Adams School District. Students may see rain on the first day but it should be mostly Sunny. Thursday’s high is 94 with a heat index value of 102 and a low of 75. There will be a nice breeze blowing south by southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO