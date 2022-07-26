ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Demand for nurses still high in the Valley

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l8Kt_0gtnLUgk00

(WKBN) — Like so many businesses, nurses are in short supply around the country and in the Valley.

Recently administrators with Sharon Regional Medical Center began advertising sizeable signing bonuses and benefits to help attract new nursing employees and technicians.

2 deer in ‘heated discussion’ caught on viewer’s trail cam in Coitsville

Steward Health, which operates Sharon as well as Trumbull Regional and Hillside Hospital, is looking for candidates in all areas of nursing but they’re not alone as the shortage is affecting all providers.

“You know, on-boarding trained experienced nurses give us the chance to be able to get them into action quicker and that’s why a lot of the higher incentives for those experienced nurses,” said Chief Nursing Officer at Steward Health Linda Heater.

“You know, nurses could really, they can write their own ticket. They can travel. They can stay at home. They can go to a hospital. They can go to an outpatient setting. There’s so much opportunity for them that we compete with all of those jobs,” said Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy Health Stacie Call.

Administrators with Mercy Health said they’re offering flexible scheduling where employees can move within hospitals in the Valley or system-wide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Sharon, PA
WKBN

Closed Pa. hospital caught up in $25 million Medicare scam

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Ellwood City Medical Center (ECMC) was caught up in a Medicare fraud scheme that prosecutors say was perpetrated by a man who had control of employees and accounts at the hospital. According to federal prosecutors, Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WKBN

Eastern Gateway suspends Free College Benefit program again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) has announced it will suspend the Free College Benefit program once again. According to a press release from EGCC, after thorough discussion with college legal counsel and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the college has decided that it’s in the best interest of EGCC to move forward with an abundance of caution.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coitsville Steward Health#Mercy Health#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WKBN

Warren lifts ban on body piercings

Warren City Council Wednesday night overwhelmingly voted to lift the city’s 20-year ban on body piercings and created a new ordinance that regulates body piercings with tattoos.
WARREN, OH
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations On The Rise

Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 continue to increase and one more person has died locally at Butler Memorial Hospital over the weekend as a result of COVID-19 infection. The Butler Health System reported one death to the state on Saturday. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning...
BUTLER, PA
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy