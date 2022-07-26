Demand for nurses still high in the Valley

(WKBN) — Like so many businesses, nurses are in short supply around the country and in the Valley.

Recently administrators with Sharon Regional Medical Center began advertising sizeable signing bonuses and benefits to help attract new nursing employees and technicians.

Steward Health, which operates Sharon as well as Trumbull Regional and Hillside Hospital, is looking for candidates in all areas of nursing but they’re not alone as the shortage is affecting all providers.

“You know, on-boarding trained experienced nurses give us the chance to be able to get them into action quicker and that’s why a lot of the higher incentives for those experienced nurses,” said Chief Nursing Officer at Steward Health Linda Heater.

“You know, nurses could really, they can write their own ticket. They can travel. They can stay at home. They can go to a hospital. They can go to an outpatient setting. There’s so much opportunity for them that we compete with all of those jobs,” said Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy Health Stacie Call.

Administrators with Mercy Health said they’re offering flexible scheduling where employees can move within hospitals in the Valley or system-wide.

