Martin Stadium ceased to exist in 1967 with the opening of Phenix Municipal Stadium on the same piece of ground where Central High has played its football games since moving away from the playground – now the parking lot – behind the original school building on 14th Street where it is now the Central Activity Center. Since that 1951 when the stadium received its first renovations, the structure has seen improvements to its seating, press box, scoreboard, playing surface and the addition of new locker rooms.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO