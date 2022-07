WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Finding available childcare remains a challenge in Williston but grant funding by economic development is helping to add more space. Every purchase made in the city of Williston comes with a one percent sales tax, commonly known as the STAR fund. A quarter of the proceeds are used by Williston Economic Development to help new and expanding businesses. One such project includes renovating CHI’s Sister’s House into a new childcare facility.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO