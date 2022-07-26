ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia has 2nd case of Monkeypox

By John Lynch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sc6y1_0gtnL5x400

( WTRF ) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the Mountain State has its second case of monkeypox.

FLOODING: Flood risks remain in effect, but what can you do to stay safe?

The probable case was identified by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The name of the patient is not being given at this time because of patient privacy

Just last week, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Dr. Ayne Amjad, said vaccines for monkeypox are coming to the Mountain State this week.

TRENDING: Raising Cane’s founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for employees

Dr. Amjad said the vaccines will only be for high-risk individuals who are exposed to a patient with monkeypox at this time.

There is a limited supply of the vaccine, and those will only be used for those who were exposed to someone with monkeypox, Dr, Amjad said.

“The threat to West Virginians from monkeypox is extremely low,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad

UPDATE: Fight caused shooting in Princeton, multiple people shot

The first case of monkeypox in West Virginia was discovered in Berkley County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties

CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
POLITICS
WVNS

AG Morrisey motions lawsuit against ATF, DOJ for interpretation of ‘frame and deliver’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is co-leading a group lawsuit involving 17 other states against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Department of Justice over the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives new rule that redefines “frame and receiver” to regulate most gun parts […]
LAW
WVNS

Senator Kaine discusses significance of water resources development act

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Severe weather has recently hit the mountain state, causing flooding and other hazardous water conditions, which has contributed to many issues with traditional irrigation within homes and businesses. Senator Kaine discussed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which passed the senate recently. This bill aids with repairing drinking water, wastewater, and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia House passes income tax cut bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House has passed Gov. Justice’s income tax cut bill. It now goes to the Senate to be voted on. Gov. Justice proposed a 10% personal income tax reduction on July 6, which he says will put $254 million, “back into the hands of the people of West Virginia.” […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Application extension for WV School Clothing Allowance

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Due to a statewide system outage, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Family Assistance recently extended the deadline for accepting School Clothing Allowance applications for schools in West Virginia. Eligible children will each receive a $200 stipend that can be used towards the purchase of school […]
WVNS

Both sides react to new West Virginia abortion clarification bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One side is calling Monday’s decision to push the House Health Committee’s bill that calls for a total ban on abortion, “an unprecedented attack,” while the other side is saying that it is, “an exciting day.” The West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WVNS

AG Morrisey wins trial in federal horseracing suit

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced he was granted a preliminary injunction that was against a federal agency’s rules in West Virginia and Louisiana. The federal court order will prevent certain rules of the authority of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act from being used in those two states until […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WVNS

WVDOH named employer of the year by Marshall University

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences recently named the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) as their Employer of the year!. The recognition was due to close relationships between the WVDOH and Marshall University, which was able to get their students hiring...
COLLEGES
WVNS

See the stroke death rate in West Virginia

(Stacker) — The stroke death rate has increased worldwide over the last two decades, remaining the second leading cause of death globally as of 2019 and the fifth in the U.S. While the number of Americans over 75 having strokes has decreased, they have become more prevalent among adults under 50; in the U.S., someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. The incidence of stroke and stroke-related death does not impact all Americans equally, however.
HEALTH
WVNS

Goodwill adds a new Raleigh County location

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — One local Goodwill store prepares to open its doors. There was a hiring event on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to give the community some employment opportunities. Regional Manager Kenneth Suprenant said the business loves working with the Raleigh County community. “We’re always looking as far as to continue our growth not […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#West Virginians#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Fayette county residents face flooding fears

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County also saw significant flooding on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Isaac Walls, a Summersville resident, said he saw a large number of front yards filled with tons of water. He recalls major flooding in the area 5 years ago. Walls said he is concerned for those living in the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh Housing Authority looks for a fresh start

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Housing Authority, which serves ten counties in southern West Virginia, made a number of changes to ensure better client services. Ron Hedrick, the chair of the board of directors, discussed these changes with 59News on Wednesay, July 27, 2022. Hedrick reported the agency will move to a new […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New addiction treatment center opens in Williamson, West Virginia

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — People in the southern part of the Mountain State struggling with addiction have a new option for help. The Kathy Ireland Recovery Center just opened in Williamson at the old Williamson Memorial Hospital. The center starts out as a 28-day process for people. During that time, patients get to speak with […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WVNS

Western Greenbrier county begins flood recovery

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) – Recovery work began in Western Greenbrier County after heavy flooding struck Wednesday. Route 60 was shut down for most of the day Wednesday, from Rupert to I-64 due to high water on the roads. Jerry Pippen lives next to Small Clear Creek between Crawley and Rupert. He says almost all of […]
RUPERT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Clarksburg man charged in police chase that spanned 3 counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man will face several charges related to a police chase that started in Braxton County and ended in Rock Cave Wednesday morning. In a press release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began when Braxton County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a white 2022 Mercedes that had been reported […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

Roads to avoid in Southern WV due to severe weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Several places in our region are seeing high water covering roadways. Here are locations drivers are urged to avoid via each county’s dispatch. Fayette County Stanaford Road – High water Route 612 in Mossy – Tree down on roadway Check this story periodically, as it will be updated with the latest […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley residents want solutions to combat flooding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When it rains on the 700 block of Hartley Avenue in Beckley, the neighborhood feels it. “The water be all up in my backyard,” reported Shauna Allen, who lives between Hager and Hunter streets. “I’ve been living here for three years now,” Allen added. ” Like I said, it’ll be about […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley FCI inmate found unresponsive

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – An inmate at the Beckley Federal Correctional Institute (Beckley FCI) was found dead last night, July 26, 2022. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., inmate Wardell Coleman was found unresponsive at the Beckley FCI in Beaver, West Virginia. Responding staff immediately […]
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy