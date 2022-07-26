US regrets 'surprise' Russia exit from Space Station

Related
Putin issues one of his most ominous warnings yet, daring the West to fight on the battlefield with Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has only just started its campaign in Ukraine and has dared the West to fight on battlefield
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
Henry Kissinger warns of war: 'China and the USA are capable of destroying humanity'
If anyone knows foreign policy, it is Henry Kissinger. In the US, he served as national security advisor in the 1970s and was appointed US Secretary of State in 1973. In an interview with Stern magazine, Kissinger now reveals why the US and China cause him a far greater headache than Russia.
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Russia threatens Swiss newspaper with legal action for publishing image of Putin with a clown nose
Russia's Swiss embassy threatened a newspaper with legal action over an image it published. Officials said "insults and fakes" were beyond the limits of free speech, and threatened to report it.
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
The US's best stealth jets are pretty easy to spot on radar, but that doesn't make it any easier to stop them
Stealth fighters are often touted as "invisible on radar" but are actually not invisible at all. Lower-frequency radar arrays are often capable of spotting stealth fighters in the air. Because those radars have larger wavelengths, they can't provide enough data to lock onto a target. Stealth fighters like America's F-35...
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Mom of Russian soldier killed in Ukraine says the army repeatedly told her he was alive and she only found out on social media
A Russian mother said she learned her son had died from a message on social media. She said Russian authorities had repeatedly contacted her, telling her that her son was fine. She said she struggled to get answers as she tried to contact the military.
'Pack a bag. Know where your medicines are located': Eric Adams says PSA telling New Yorkers how to deal with a nuclear bomb was prompted by fears of a Russian attack
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the recent city public service announcement for how to deal with a nuclear attack was prompted by Russia's attack on Ukraine and warned that the Big Apple is still a big target. 'This was right after the attacks in Ukraine, and the Office...
Vladimir Putin's Daughter Promoted to Help With Russia's Crumbling Economy
In April, the U.S. Treasury Department identified Katerina Tikhonova as one of Putin's daughters being sanctioned over the Ukraine war.
Ukraine strips down captured Russian drone, says it is full of Western parts, CNN reports
Ukraine says Russian drones are full of components made by Western companies. Despite global sanctions, Russia appears to have acquired parts from several of Ukraine's Western allies. Russia has a long history of evading international controls. Ukraine claims that Russian drones used to kill its soldiers are full of parts...
Vladimir Putin Could Offer Ceasefire To Ukraine, Putting Zelenskyy In A Very Difficult Situation, Says Analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin could reportedly offer Ukraine a ceasefire as he attempts to fortify Russian advances in Luhansk and Donbas, but only after his army takes over all of the latter regions. What Happened: Putin would focus on capturing all of the Donbas before extending an offer of a...
This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live
We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why
The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash
A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Vladimir Putin Possibly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip – Ukraine Official Calls His Lively Appearance 'Uncharacteristic'
A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
Ukrainian forces could wipe out all of 'exhausted' Russian troops' territorial gains, retired US general says
A retired US general told Insider that Ukraine could push Russian troops back to pre-war borders. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said Ukraine's ability to do so continues to ride on Western support. He said Russian forces are "exhausted" and "don't have much else they can do right now."
A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime
A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
