ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brazil NGOs urge US to recognize election winner quickly

By MAURO PIMENTEL
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGM5u_0gtnK5zH00
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is nominated as his Liberal Party's candidate for re-election at the Maracanazinho gymnasium in Rio de Janeiro on July 24, 2022 /AFP/File

Brazilian non-governmental groups on Tuesday met US policymakers to urge a swift recognition of the winner in October 2 elections as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to cast doubt on the voting system.

A delegation of 19 civil society groups held talks at the State Department and with members of Congress, saying they warned of threats to democracy by the far-right incumbent president.

"International attention is critical at this time," said Paulo Abrao, executive director of the Washington Brazil Office which organized the visit.

"We want to inform foreign authorities about the reality of the electoral process from the point of view of civil society so that they are not at the mercy of what the executive branch says," she said.

In a statement, the NGOs called on the United States to "immediately recognize the outcome" of the election as soon as official results come out.

Flavia Pellegrino of Pacto Pela Democracia, or Pact for Democracy, one of the groups represented, said that Brazil faced a threat from "an authoritarian ruler who has been undermining institutions from within."

"This isn't bravado or speculation -- a coup-like movement is underway in Brazil. We want the election to be recognized and respected, whoever wins," she said.

The State Department confirmed the meeting and described it as routine, saying US diplomats regularly meet civil society members from around the world.

"Brazil has a strong track record of free and fair elections, with transparency and high levels of voter participation," a State Department spokesperson said.

Implicitly rejecting Bolsonaro's fraud claims, the spokesperson said: "We are confident Brazil's 2022 election will reflect the will of the electorate."

Bolsonaro is trailing in polls to former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist icon who was jailed on a controversial corruption conviction.

Bolsonaro was one of the closest international allies of former US president Donald Trump and has spoken favorably about the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Appearing to take a page from Trump's playbook, Bolsonaro opened his campaign on Sunday with a fiery speech in which he warned of electoral irregularities and his supporters chanted for Lula's imprisonment.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Corruption#Brazilian#Liberal Party#The State Department
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

74K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy