ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park is coming to Cecil Co.

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARMZA_0gtnJuVw00

You'll soon be able to have fun at the water park all year round.

The indoor water park resort, Great Wolf Lodge, is coming to our area.

It's currently under construction in Perryville in Cecil County.

This will be its largest location to date, with 700 rooms.

The indoor water park will feature 126,000 square feet of slides, pools and other attractions.

"Thats going to be our largest water park we've ever done, it'll feature two slide pillars which we've never done before. I think it'll be a showcase not only for our company, but of the entire Mid-Atlantic region," said one person.

This is along with other activities across the 48 acres of resort property.

The project is expected to be finished by next year and bookings will officially open on Aug. 1.

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perryville, MD
Lifestyle
City
Perryville, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
County
Cecil County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Indoor Water Park#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Cecil Co#Great Wolf Lodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy