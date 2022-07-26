Great Wolf Lodge Water Park is coming to Cecil Co.

You'll soon be able to have fun at the water park all year round.

The indoor water park resort, Great Wolf Lodge, is coming to our area.

It's currently under construction in Perryville in Cecil County.

This will be its largest location to date, with 700 rooms.

The indoor water park will feature 126,000 square feet of slides, pools and other attractions.

"Thats going to be our largest water park we've ever done, it'll feature two slide pillars which we've never done before. I think it'll be a showcase not only for our company, but of the entire Mid-Atlantic region," said one person.

This is along with other activities across the 48 acres of resort property.

The project is expected to be finished by next year and bookings will officially open on Aug. 1.