Forbes ranks Community National Bank #1 in Vermont

Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program awards $11 million in grants
Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program grant recipients George and Mary Doud at their home in Northfield. VHFA photo. Vermont Business Magazine Over $11 million of a $50 million program to pay overdue housing costs for homeowners impacted by the pandemic has been disbursed within the first six months of the program. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) launched the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) in January 2022 with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It provides grants of up to $30,000 for income-eligible homeowners.
Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending
A new report finds that even though Vermont’s annual spending on homelessness prevention and support services has roughly tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people experiencing homelessness is double that of pre-pandemic levels — and appears to still be rising. Read the story on VTDigger here: Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending.
Comcast expands services to nine Vermont communities
Pictured L to R: Vermont Comcast Technicians Robert Benjamin and Dylan Perkins. Vermont Business Magazine Comcast will expand its fast, reliable and fiber-rich network to five new communities – Elmore, Eden, Sudbury, Wardsboro, and Wolcott – and further into four communities it already serves – Hubbardton, Jamaica, Stratton, and Morristown – as part of its latest project to make broadband available to more Vermonters.
Climate Matters: Vermonters must act today with tomorrow in mind
In June the Middlebury selectboard approved a free right-of-way easement for Canadian-owned Vermont Gas Systems (VGS) to build new fossil fuel infrastructure downtown on Mill Street. This despite the various fossil fuel reduction goals and efforts Middlebury has adopted to help the state meets its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets. Common sense says that if we are serious about reducing our GHG emissions and transitioning away from fossil fuels, halting installation of new fossil fuel infrastructure is an appropriate place to start.
Governor misrepresents economic gaps in northwestern Vermont
Some years ago, a prominent doctor who was raised in Vermont told me during an appointment that I was the first educated person (Ed.D. from Harvard) that he'd met from Franklin County. Sadly, when announcing the awards for capital investments across the state, VTDigger says that Gov. Scott said, “I...
Vermont schools facing major staffing shortages
Schools across Vermont are facing major shortages, and as the summer is slowly coming to an end, the Vermont Principals Association says there are about 1,000 open jobs. The first day of school is about a month away, but South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke is still busy hiring staff members. “I think the most pronounced difference with this year and years prior has been the number of applications that we have received for open positions,” said Burke.
Vermont spends hundreds of millions to address homelessness
Trueman Bryer lives on the lake but he made a living working the rails. Restoring the ecology of a former Burlington Superfund site is the goal behind a new effort in the city’s South End. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. UNH Poll: GOP Gov....
Monarch butterflies are on the endangered species list; what that means for Vermont
Republican senators have blocked passage of a bill that would expand health care coverage for military veterans exposed to military burn pits. Search crews Thursday morning recovered a body from Green River Reservoir believed to be that of a New York man missing since Tuesday. Nonprofit offers funding for home...
Morgan and Morgan opens Vermont office
[Burlington, VT] - Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced that the firm has opened its first Vermont office, in Burlington. Attorney James P. McNamara will manage the office and litigate all types of personal injury cases, with a focus on automobile crash and premises liability cases.
Vermont Summer Bucket List: Find Your Green Mountain Adventure
The end of summer is in sight, and our Vermont summer bucket list is in the bag!. Vermont summer activities are so much fun. And let’s face it, summer here is short-lived. I like to plan my family’s sparkling summer fun so we can catch every opportunity for a good time. Vermonters are lucky to live in a place that is a summer fun destination for people from across the globe – summer planning helps make the most of our fortune.
New company, 90 jobs coming to Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A company that specializes in making hydrogen fuel will open a plant in Massena, creating 90 new jobs. The announcement from the New York Power Authority (NYPA) came after NYPA agreed to supply low cost hydropower to “Air Products,” the hydrogen fuels company.
Why that detail about bears?
This is a comment about VTDigger’s July 25 news brief about a Vermont woman confronting bear hunters. I noticed VTDigger threw in that the incident “comes at a time when the number of bear break-ins throughout the state is on the rise.”. This seems totally extraneous to the...
Pro-life pregnancy centers in Vt. provide misleading info, critics charge
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Google “abortion in Vermont,” and a list of locations pops up. You’ll find Planned Parenthood branches in eight towns, from Burlington to Brattleboro. But you’ll also notice listings that may be less familiar. Among them: Aspire Now in Williston, Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Vermont in Barre and the Women’s Center in Middlebury.
AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
Knife-wielding intruder attacks Vermont labor commissioner and family
A man police identified as David Young broke into Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington’s Northfield home Tuesday night, threatening Harrington and his family with a knife. Young later killed himself after being released from Central Vermont Medical Center. The commissioner and his family were unharmed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Knife-wielding intruder attacks Vermont labor commissioner and family.
Former Colchester chief tapped as Vt. public safety commissioner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Jennifer Morrison, a former Colchester Police chief and Burlington officer, will take over as Vermont’s public safety commissioner, the first woman to serve in that role. Governor Phil Scott Thursday appointed Morrison to the position following the resignation of Michael Schirling, who left the job...
Governor Wolf Announces New State Child Tax Credit
YORK, PA — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York on Tuesday to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education. “Cost should...
Primary Preview: Meet the Democratic candidates for Vt. lt. governor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four Democrats are vying to become Vermont’s lieutenant governor but must first face off in the August 9 primary. While the two Republican candidates stand on opposite sides of the political spectrum in their primary, the political differences between David Zuckerman, Patricia Preston, Charlie Kimbell, and Kitty Toll are more nuanced.
Reminder: A CDC website allows Vermonters to find free N95 masks in their communities
Since January, A CDC website has been allowing Vermonters to find a list of pharmacies that provide free N95 masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The website also provides information on how to use the masks. By entering a five digit zip code, anyone can find out which pharmacies...
Massachusetts Senate Approves Stimulus Checks
Bay Starters are one step closer to tax relief. The Massachusetts Senate approved one-time rebates. It also has plans for permanent relief programs. These would benefit seniors, families, low-income residents, and other vulnerable communities. The relief programs were the primary focus of a $4.6 billion aid bill passed by the state senate. (source)
