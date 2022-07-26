ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing trade for All-Star infielder?

It may be time again for baseball’s only sacred trade deadline tradition — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring yet another All-Star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have been looking into a trade for All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins. Heyman adds though that teams in the race for Juan Soto, as the Dodgers also are, may wait before moving on other hitters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Luis Guillorme
Person
Eduardo Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees
The Spun

Watch: MLB Pitcher's Awful Underhand Throw Is Going Viral

Dylan Coleman is going to want a redo of his terrible underhand throw on Wednesday. Coleman was pitching to Andrew Velazquez of the Los Angeles Angels when he got a groundball right back to him. He then what looked like an easy throw to first base before he botched it.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect suffers broken hand

With Ian Anderson struggling, a lot of people (including myself) have been clamoring for Braves’ top prospect Kyle Muller to return to Atlanta. Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to wait for that to happen. Despite his recent dominance in AAA, Muller suffered a broken hand on a comebacker during practice the other day and is not currently in the plans to make his next start for Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Mets Are The Leading Buyer In the NL East

The New York Mets have some needs. A better third baseman? Maybe. An outfielder, for sure. Another late-inning bullpen arm, yes. And the designated hitter spot along with catcher has been weak at best. With a paltry two-game lead in the division and a basket full of money, the Mets will be in on a lot of the best free agents in the game. Whether or not they pull the trigger is another story.
QUEENS, NY
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great injury news on star bullpen arm Michael King

The New York Yankees are set to be active at the trade deadline, trying to reinforce several positions. The bullpen is one spot that general manager Brian Cashman will be focused on after losing Michael King for the rest of the 2022 season. King was the Yankees’ best setup man...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy