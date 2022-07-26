Polish Institute Classifies Cats As Invasive Species: 'I Don't Have Anything Against Cats'

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.

WILDLIFE ・ 28 DAYS AGO