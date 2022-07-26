ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Polish Institute Classifies Cats As Invasive Species: 'I Don't Have Anything Against Cats'

By Tommy McArdle
People
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Feral Cats#Domesticated Cats#Birds#Biodiversity#Cat#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Scottish Farmers Say Giant Wild Boars Are Eating Their Sheep

Growing populations of wild hogs in Scotland are causing major issues for local gamekeepers and ranchers. Livestock owners there have recently claimed that large boars are ripping up their pastures, spreading disease, and eating their livestock. Yes, you read that right. Eating their livestock. “As we came into the field,...
AGRICULTURE
TheDailyBeast

Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy