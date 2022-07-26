Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate

Pascal de Boom
2d ago
How can anyone, Republican or Democrat, seriously cast a vote for him? Loved him in college but have not understood anything he has tried to communicate in years. Might as well have a scarecrow represent you.
Reply(13)
81
Cecil Alexander
2d ago
One thing that could be say about Herschel is his knowledge of how the government operates is bare minimum to none , just like the people who would cast there vote to elect him ….. Hahahahaha
Reply(6)
44
Politically Heard
2d ago
Leave the crazies behind. Goodbye Walker. Nice try!! Now go take care of your kids and figure out which one of your personalities told you not to.
Reply(2)
44
Related
Raphael Warnock Beats Herschel Walker Among Georgia Independents: New Poll
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock leads his Republican opponent Herschel Walker among Georgia's independent voters as well as among the state's voters overall in a new poll—suggesting that the incumbent is well positioned to maintain his seat in November's election. In January 2021, Warnock narrowly defeated GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler...
Herschel Walker claims to be former FBI agent and recalls almost killing someone in resurfaced clip
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker falsely claimed that he used to be an FBI agent and told a crowd about how he once came close to killing a man in a newly-resurfaced footage. Mr Walker has repeatedly mentioned having a varied past in law enforcement over the course of...
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Herschel Walker just proved (again) what a massive risk he is for Republicans
Herschel Walker is a walking gaffe machine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms
Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
Abbott says, "Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party", after Jill Biden's "breakfast taco" remarks.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott latched onto First Lady Jill Biden's comments about the Latino community being "as unique as the breakfast tacos" at a speech in San Antonio, claiming, "This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party".
RELATED PEOPLE
Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long
For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
Elle
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Ousting Greg Abbott Are Getting Better
A new UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke slowly cutting into incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott's lead without the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade being factored into the data. The poll of 1,200 registered Texans conducted between June 16 and 24, largely before...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 4 Months to Election: Polls
Arizona Republicans aim to win back the Senate seat they held from 1969 until the Democratic senator took office in January 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Georgia.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Georgia. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Georgia.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Floats A Jaw-Dropping Air Pollution Theory
Problem-plagued U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has presented an astounding argument for not enacting laws against air pollution: America’s “good air” will simply “decide” to go to China, he told supporters in Georgia. A viral video clip of the speech by the Republican — who...
Kamala Harris breaks silence on 53 Texas migrant deaths, says Abbott 'went straight to politics'
Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday chided Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to the news that at least 53 migrants had died after being left in an abandoned semitruck in San Antonio, Texas this week. "How the governor of that state responded really highlights part of the problem...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge pauses subpoena of Sen. Lindsey Graham in Georgia's Trump investigation
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily halted a subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in a Georgia special grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump's behavior after losing the 2020 election. Graham filed a motion earlier Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in South Carolina in...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
abovethelaw.com
Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!
It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
BET
Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights
As the debate over abortion and the right to privacy continues, Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, claims people aren’t concerned about abortion rights. Speaking at an event for farmers in Georgia, he was asked if the abortion ban in Georgia would impact his election....
Comments / 100