ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate

By Amy Eskind
People
 2 days ago

Comments / 100

Pascal de Boom
2d ago

How can anyone, Republican or Democrat, seriously cast a vote for him? Loved him in college but have not understood anything he has tried to communicate in years. Might as well have a scarecrow represent you.

Reply(13)
81
Cecil Alexander
2d ago

One thing that could be say about Herschel is his knowledge of how the government operates is bare minimum to none , just like the people who would cast there vote to elect him ….. Hahahahaha

Reply(6)
44
Politically Heard
2d ago

Leave the crazies behind. Goodbye Walker. Nice try!! Now go take care of your kids and figure out which one of your personalities told you not to.

Reply(2)
44
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Wrightsville, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia Government
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Ousting Greg Abbott Are Getting Better

A new UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke slowly cutting into incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott's lead without the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade being factored into the data. The poll of 1,200 registered Texans conducted between June 16 and 24, largely before...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Georgia Senate#Hail Mary#American Football#Politics#Republican#U S Senate#Democratic#Consoler
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Football
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights

As the debate over abortion and the right to privacy continues, Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, claims people aren’t concerned about abortion rights. Speaking at an event for farmers in Georgia, he was asked if the abortion ban in Georgia would impact his election....
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy