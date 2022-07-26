ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Animal Rescue League takes in pets displaced in Mill Street apartment collapse, encourages pet owners to be prepared for emergencies

By Tréa Lavery
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a Worcester apartment building partially collapsed on July 15, Mark Massey and his neighbors were forced out of their homes and into temporary emergency housing. To make matters worse, Massey and his husband’s “kids,” Colby and Brittany, couldn’t come with them. That was because...

www.masslive.com

Springfield, MA
