Worcester Animal Rescue League takes in pets displaced in Mill Street apartment collapse, encourages pet owners to be prepared for emergencies

BOSTON - The MSPCA is still accepting applications for dozens of beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility.Rescuers brought 55 of the 4,000 dogs to Massachusetts last weekend - and many of them are still puppies.The dogs are getting vaccines and other medical care before they can be placed in new homes.The MSPCA has had interest from about 1,000 potential adopters, but says anyone who wants to apply still can. It's been a weeks-long effort to save the dogs from a facility that was being used for research."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter previously said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention." More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO