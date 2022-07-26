ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

J.D. Davis batting eight for Mets on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
 2 days ago

Yardbarker

The Mets Are The Leading Buyer In the NL East

The New York Mets have some needs. A better third baseman? Maybe. An outfielder, for sure. Another late-inning bullpen arm, yes. And the designated hitter spot along with catcher has been weak at best. With a paltry two-game lead in the division and a basket full of money, the Mets will be in on a lot of the best free agents in the game. Whether or not they pull the trigger is another story.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
MLB
Astros' J.J. Matijevic absent for Wednesday matinee

Houston Astros first baseman J.J. Matijevic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Yuli Gurriel will return to first base in place of Matijevic and hit second. Gurriel has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
HOUSTON, TX
Alex Bregman on Astros' bench Wednesday afternoon

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base for Bregman and bat cleanup while Jose Altuve returns to second base and the leadoff spot. Chas McCormick will hit sixth after covering leadoff duties in Tuesday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Thursday

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Joey Gallo will replace Carpenter in right field and hit seventh. The Yankees' acquisition of Andrew Benintendi could result in less playing time for Carpenter down the stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Guillorme will move to the bench on Tuesday with Eduardo Escobar starting at third base. Escobar will bat sixth versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Escobar...
MLB
Isiah Kiner-Falefa kept out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Marwin Gonzalez will replace Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and hit eighth. Gonzalez has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeremy Pena joining Houston dugout Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Pena extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday, but he is taking a breather for the matinee after a night game. Mauricio Dubon will replace Pena at shortstop and hit seventh.
HOUSTON, TX
Cody Bellinger sitting for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Bellinger will move to the bench on Wednesday with Hanser Alberto starting at second base. Alberto will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Alberto for 8.5 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phil Gosselin sitting for Los Angeles on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gosselin will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Velazquez starting at shortstop. Velazquez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 7.9...
ANAHEIM, CA
Jeter Downs batting ninth for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Jeter Downs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Downs will start at second base on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Boston. Yolmer Sanchez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Downs for 5.0 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
Mets' Eduardo Escobar batting sixth on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Escobar will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. Luis Guillorme moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Escobar for 8.1 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
Yoshi Tsutsugo sitting again for Pirates on Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tsutsugo is sitting for a second straight game versus a right-hander. Cal Mitchell will take over as the Pirates' designated hitter and bat sixth. Mitchell has a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Mets edge Yankees in 9th for 2-game Subway Series sweep

NEW YORK — Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series.Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter.Less than an hour after the game, the slumping Yankees boosted their lineup by acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adam Engel absent from White Sox's lineup Wednesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. Leury Garcia will cover center field in place of Engel while Josh Harrison (leg) returns to the lineup to play second base and bat seventh. A.J. Pollock will hit third after hitting seventh on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
DJ LeMahieu in Yankees' dugout Thursday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Anthony Rizzo is shifting to first base in place of LeMahieu. Andrew Benintendi is replacing LeMahieu in the lineup in his Yankees debut. Rizzo has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Odubel Herrera out of Philadelphia lineup Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Herrera went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves, but he's returning to the bench a day later. Matt Vierling will replace Herrera in center field and hit eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 10.0 FanDuel...
ANAHEIM, CA

