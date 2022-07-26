J.D. Davis batting eight for Mets on Tuesday

NEW YORK — Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series.Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter.Less than an hour after the game, the slumping Yankees boosted their lineup by acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals...
