J.D. Davis batting eight for Mets on Tuesday

The New York Mets have some needs. A better third baseman? Maybe. An outfielder, for sure. Another late-inning bullpen arm, yes. And the designated hitter spot along with catcher has been weak at best. With a paltry two-game lead in the division and a basket full of money, the Mets will be in on a lot of the best free agents in the game. Whether or not they pull the trigger is another story.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO