Lake Mead boat launch to be extended Wednesday

By Duncan Phenix
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hemenway Harbor boat launch at Lake Mead will be closed during the day Wednesday to adjust for even lower lake levels.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the launch will be closed from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 to install more pipe matting and move the dock. This work will ensure people can continue to launch and recover boats at the harbor.

The NPS said that during the work no boats will be able to be launched or recovered from Hemenway Harbor.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lake Mead’s water level was measured at 1,040.81 feet above sea level. The lake is now down 199.19 feet from its full pool.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

