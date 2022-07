The Big Ten has made major news due to its restructuring of the conference. It was announced that USC and UCLA will be joining the conference in 2024 which has been controversial among college football fans. One of the concerns is that the new conference alignment is much less geographically intact. USC and UCLA elected to leave the PAC 12 which is based on the West Coast in favor of the Big Ten which traditionally is based in the Mid West.

2 DAYS AGO