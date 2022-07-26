ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rocket headliner Will Zalatoris knows his win is coming — and it'll happen on the PGA Tour

Detroit News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Liv Golf#Saudis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy