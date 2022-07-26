ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Spot This Bug Call The Iowa Department Of Agriculture

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called “spotted lanternflies.” It’s an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It’s native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.

(Photo from the Iowa Department of Agriculture)

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

