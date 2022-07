LSU’s Kayshon Boutte has proven he’s one of the best wide receiver prospects in all of college football. He has totaled 83 catches for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns over his two seasons in Baton Rouge. As the season is drawing closer, some are beginning to suggest his draft stock has reached the point where he might be undervalued. ESPN’s Matt Miller believes Boutte is set for a big junior season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO