Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 02:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE, SOUTHWESTERN BOONE, SOUTHERN LINCOLN, LOGAN, NORTHWESTERN MINGO AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 254 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Logan, Chapmanville, Harts, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Holden, Gill, Chief Logan State, Dunlow, Amherstdale-Robinette, Ulysses, Charley, West Logan, Kermit, Mitchell Heights, Dingess, Breeden, Verdunville, Wilsondale, Myrtle and Mount Gay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO