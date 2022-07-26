Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 01:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 445 AM EDT. * At 136 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inez, Warfield, Prince, Preece, Bradbury, McClure, Delong, Davella, Debord, Pevier, Pleasant, Moree, Andy, Davisport, Coalpoint, Lovely, Threeforks, Laura, Beauty and Pilgrim. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO