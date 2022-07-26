ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 01:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 445 AM EDT. * At 136 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inez, Warfield, Prince, Preece, Bradbury, McClure, Delong, Davella, Debord, Pevier, Pleasant, Moree, Andy, Davisport, Coalpoint, Lovely, Threeforks, Laura, Beauty and Pilgrim. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

