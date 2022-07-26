ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared...

Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 02:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE, SOUTHWESTERN BOONE, SOUTHERN LINCOLN, LOGAN, NORTHWESTERN MINGO AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 254 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Logan, Chapmanville, Harts, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Holden, Gill, Chief Logan State, Dunlow, Amherstdale-Robinette, Ulysses, Charley, West Logan, Kermit, Mitchell Heights, Dingess, Breeden, Verdunville, Wilsondale, Myrtle and Mount Gay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northeastern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sydnorsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chatham Gretna Callands Sydnorsville Snow Creek Dry Fork and Mountain Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

