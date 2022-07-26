ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death

By Judy Packer-Tursman
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gplJk_0gtnFlO700

July 26 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that losing a spouse to COVID-19 may be worse for mental health than death from other causes.

This research highlights that the millions of COVID-19 widows and widowers face "extreme mental health risks," the researchers said in a news release, "eclipsing those experienced by surviving spouses pre-pandemic" and heightening concerns about the pandemic's lasting impact on health.

And this large group of bereaved older adults remains in need of clinical healthcare support, suggests the National Institutes of Health-funded study by Penn State researchers published Tuesday in the Journals of Gerontology-Series B.

The research findings underscore the ongoing health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, even to those who have not been infected by the virus, Ashton Verdery, a study co-author, said in the release.

"These risks apply to millions of people across the globe who have lost their wives, husbands and partners," said Verdery, associate professor of sociology and demography at Penn State.

The analysis focused on assessing whether a person whose spouse or partner died from COVID-19 faced unique mental health risks -- including self-reported depression, loneliness, and trouble sleeping -- compared with pre-pandemic recent spousal deaths.

To accomplish this, the researchers pooled survey data from 27 countries, comparing a pre-pandemic period, ranging from October 2019 to March 2020, to an early pandemic period from June through August 2020.

Adults in both samples were similar in terms of age, starting at 50 and older; gender, employment status; and household size.

According to the study's findings, strong associations existed between recent spousal death and poor mental health both before and during the pandemic.

But the scientists' analysis indicated that people whose spouses died of COVID-19 had higher risk of self-reported depression and loneliness -- but not trouble sleeping -- than what would be expected based on pre-pandemic associations.

Researchers said it's been debated whether indirect health impacts of COVID-19, such as bereavement, are worse than similar experiences in pre-pandemic times.

But. they said "there are reasons to suspect as much," since previous research indicates this might be the case due to risk factors, such as a sudden or traumatic death, stressful circumstances surrounding death and place of death, and lack of interpersonal support and coping resources following death.

The scientists also cited previous studies that indicated people whose loved ones die "bad deaths" -- marked by physical discomfort, difficulty breathing, social isolation, psychological distress, lack of preparation, being treated without respect or dignity, and receiving unwanted medical interventions -- tend to report greater mental distress than those whose loved ones die in different circumstances.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, much of this held true, they noted. The bereaved were deprived of final moments with loved ones who were dying of the coronavirus or other causes, as well as in-person funeral and memorial rituals because of the public health emergency.

Moreover, the researchers said, the challenges were likely exacerbated by other stressors associated with the pandemic, including social isolation, high-stress living situations, increased risk of financial problems, and lower rates of using mental health services, as outlined in previous studies.

Yet, this all this had been conjecture, with the "COVID-19 differential impact" hypothesis untested in population-based data until this study was done, according to the scientists.

Testing the hypothesis was challenging because of two factors: the dearth of solid population-based data from the pandemic, and the fact that available data on COVID-19 bereavement are often based on different surveys with different sampling parameters.

But the researchers said they overcame the challenges by using newly available data from two iterations of the Survey of Health, Aging, and Retirement, or SHARE, survey in Europe.

They said their findings lend support to the idea that "bad deaths" are especially risky for older adults' mental health, even outside of pandemic contexts.

And, the scientists said, while their study's focus was limited to spousal loss, a much larger share of the population has experienced other family and outside-of-family losses from COVID-19 likely to have a strong negative impact on their mental health.

They anticipate future research on whether other types of bereavement during the pandemic, such as children losing their parents, carry similar additional risks.

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems

Cannabis has become far more potent over the years, and that may explain why the number of people becoming addicted to the drug has soared, a new study suggests. Researchers from the University of Bath Addiction and Mental Health Group in the United Kingdom used data from 20 studies to analyze the relationship between the types of marijuana people use and their addiction and mental health problems. The studies involved nearly 120,000 people in all.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say

NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- With as many as half of those who use prescription medications to manage depression reporting they still experience severe, often debilitating symptoms, researchers are exploring new options for treating the disease. Finding safe, effective antidepressants is a big priority in the pharmaceutical industry because...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

What to Know About the Link Between ADHD and Suicide

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition characterized by periods of inattention as well as hyperactivity and impulsive behaviors. It’s often diagnosed when you’re young but can persist into your teenage and adult years. ADHD can impact many parts of your life, such as social interactions and...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Mental Distress#Physical Health#Covid#General Health
psychologytoday.com

Social Isolation Is Worse Than Loneliness

Loneliness and social isolation are often correlated, but they are not one and the same. Loneliness is a subjective feeling. Social isolation is an objective condition. Research suggests that social isolation is a greater risk factor for health than loneliness. Loneliness has been a hot topic of late, attracting much...
MENTAL HEALTH
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
verywellhealth.com

The Early Signs of Dementia

Dementia is a permanent decline in memory and thinking abilities. There are many different neurological disorders that cause dementia. The most common and well recognized is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is usually gradual and progressive, causing problems with executive function, which can include memory and self-care skills. This article describes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beingpatient.com

For Older Adults With Sleep Apnea, One Big Reason to Seek Treatment

University of Sydney research fellow Camilla Hoyos discusses new findings that indicate treatment of sleep apnea can improve memory in people with cognitive decline. There is increasing recognition of the important role sleep plays in our brain health. Growing evidence suggests disturbed sleep may increase the risk of developing dementia. I and University of Sydney colleagues have published a new study showing treating sleep apnea in older adults with mild cognitive impairment can improve memory, but not other areas of cognition, in the short term.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Are The Signs of ‘High Functioning’ Anxiety?

People with “high functioning” anxiety may look successful to others but often deal with a critical inner voice. People with high functioning anxiety can be described as hardworking and organized on the outside but filled with worry inside. Those with high functioning anxiety can skillfully handle the daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Which Doctor Should I See for Dementia and Cognitive Decline?

Repeating questions as though they’re being asked for the first time. Forgetting conversations. Misplacing items more frequently than usual. Difficulty finding just the right word, or remembering a person’s name. Getting turned around or lost in a familiar place. Losing your train of thought or the thread of conversations. Changes in mood and emotions, as well as an increase in impulsivity, irritability or poor judgment.
ORANGE, CA
psychologytoday.com

It Is Time to Rethink Treatment-Resistant Depression

Many people experience no or limited benefits from conventional depression treatments. Rates of treatment-resistant depression remain even in the modern era of SSRIs and psychotherapies. Current treatments are based on a homogeneous model of depression based on neurotransmitter dysfunction that has limited empirical support. An uncomfortable truth exists about depression:...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

All About Emotional Incest Syndrome

When a parent turns to their child for the emotional intimacy a romantic partner should provide, it becomes emotional incest. Emotional incest syndrome — often called emotional incest — doesn’t involve physical sexual abuse. But some who have experienced emotional incest report that the effects can be similar.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

Childhood abuse survivors face mental, physical health risks as seniors

Poor mental and physical health among older adults can sometimes trace back to childhood abuse, a Canadian study suggests. The study, published online Thursday in the journal Aging and Health Research, found that people who were physically abused during childhood were twice as likely to experience anxiety and depression later in life. They were also significantly more likely to develop physical illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis and heart disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Physiological Changes Can PTSD Cause?

PTSD impacts your brain and nervous system. This can lead to physiological effects — like headaches, inflammation, and heart trouble — long after the traumatic event. When a mental health issue has physiological effects, this means it affects your physical health. For example, stress might give you a headache or nausea.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer

Middle-aged people could add years to their lives just by getting off the couch and going for a walk every day -- though it wouldn't hurt to do even more, a large new study suggests. The researchers followed over 100,000 Americans for decades and found what many have shown before:...
WORKOUTS
UPI News

Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease

That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds. Researchers found that people with PAD who walked at a pace that caused discomfort or even pain improved their walking ability. "Exercise that induces leg pain is beneficial, though difficult," said...
FITNESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
407K+
Followers
61K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy