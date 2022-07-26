ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Bengals CB Leon Hall enjoys opportunity to coach high school football

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTVkc_0gtnFijw00

Leon Hall walked with a defined purpose during the Cincinnati Country Day School football practice Tuesday morning.

The former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback monitored the secondary and discovered teachable moments on the second day of the Nighthawks' practice.

In another instance, Hall motioned a player to go deeper on a formation instead of a lateral movement. He also instructed the defensive backs on their shoulder placement and conducted a back pedal drill.

"I've always loved the idea of coaching," Hall said. "I knew a couple years ago when I first got into it that I was going to enjoy it. Now I didn't know I was going to enjoy it as much as I am honestly. But, the kids are great. I'm having a great time. I'm just happy to be out here."

Hall, 37, played 12 years in the NFL including from 2007 to 2015 with the Bengals. He completed his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

"Later, as I got into my career, I realized that you got life after football," Hall said. "And I've always loved the idea of coaching."

Hall's focus these days is on his family and the student-athletes at Cincinnati Country Day School. Hall and his wife, Jessica, have three children and they all attend CCDS from the elementary to middle school levels.

"It felt good when I came here," Hall said. "If it fits and it works and it's true why not? It was one of those that you felt comfortable here. We kind of went all in."

Hall, a 2007 NFL first-round selection from the University of Michigan, was named the CCDS defensive backs coach and assistant defensive coordinator in February. It was a successful football season for Hall to watch. Not only did the Bengals appear in the Super Bowl but Michigan defeated Ohio State.

Hall said he had a great deal of fun watching the Bengals' deep playoff run.

"It's fun to see just the city in general or just people I run into every day," Hall said. "I'm not even part of the team. I haven't been part of the team since 2015. And just to still see and feel the energy of it and I haven't been down there at all. So it's just one of those things were it's good to see the city behind it. I think it brings a little spark to the city which I think we needed."

Hall coached middle school football at CCDS for the past two years, holding positions as a defensive coordinator for the 2021 season and wide receivers and defensive backs coach for the 2020 season. He has also worked with the summer camp program for football and basketball.

"Coach Hall is a really quiet guy; very cerebral," said CCDS head football coach Dennis Coyle, who is the school's athletic director. "And he fits in with a lot of our kids. I really expect him to have a great relationship with our kids because obviously he comes in and there is instant credibility. People look up to him."

CCDS, a Division VI football program, has 30 players in its varsity program. The players understand how Hall can help the team this season.

"He knows everything about a DB," senior wide receiver/defensive back Kyle Collett said. "Obviously, he played in the NFL. He knows what he's talking about. To be able to learn from someone with that much experience is really cool."

Hall challenged the players to improve on one aspect of their skill set on Monday. He noticed progress on Tuesday morning.

"You can see how absorbent they are of the information," Hall said. "And that's fulfilling in of itself because you are trying to help them reach a goal whether it's being a starter, whether it's getting playing time. Whatever position they might play you're just really trying to help them take a step toward whatever individual goal they may have."

Ed Reinke/Associated Press
Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Leon Hall played 12 years in the NFL. In February, he was named to the Cincinnati Country Day School varsity coaching staff.

The goal isn't just about wins on the field. Hall's impact extends beyond football, too. He wants to utilize football as a way to establish young men as leaders in society.

"You try to build them to be better people," Hall said. "And then you love for them to be good at football as well. So you kind of build your base off of that and you go from there."

That's exactly why Coyle thought Hall would be an excellent fit to the varsity program.

"He's not on our staff because he played in the NFL," Coyle said. "He's on our staff because he is a great human being. He's going to be able to coach the game of football. And it's a plus that he played in the NFL and all the knowledge he brings."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow set for shocking surgery ahead of Bengals’ 2022 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined for the start of training camp after it was announced that he’d require surgery to remove his appendix. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Burrow would be undergoing the procedure and is expected to miss a few weeks of practice. The procedure isn’t expected to force Burrow […] The post Joe Burrow set for shocking surgery ahead of Bengals’ 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals star Joe Burrow gets important update after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined at the start of training camp after undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow’s surgery to remove his appendix came as a surprise to the team and fans alike. Fortunately, Zac Taylor provided an important update on the star quarterback’s status following his procedure. Via Ben Baby, Taylor revealed the procedure was a success and that Burrow will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

The Bengals Signed A Quarterback On Wednesday

The Bengals have added another reserve option to their quarterback depth chart. On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of undrafted rookie Drew Plitt to the 90-man roster. This moves comes in response to the absence of starting QB Joe Burrow, who will miss a portion of training camp due...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Bengals Great Carlos Dunlap Has a New Home

Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The former Bengals and Seahawks defensive end met with multiple teams, including the Panthers, before agreeing to terms with the Chiefs. Dunlap, 33, had 8.5 sacks for the Seahawks last season....
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bengals Running Back Carted Off At Practice Wednesday

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Elijah Holyfield went down on the first day of training camp. Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, had to be carted off the field. This is a tough break for Holyfield, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Hall
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Comments From Bengals Owner

The Cincinnati Bengals know that the time is coming when they'll have to pay Joe Burrow a lot of money. Burrow is entering his third year in the NFL and with what he's already done, he'll likely be one of the five highest-paid quarterbacks in the league when a deal is agreed to.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Running Back Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals received crushing news in their running backs department this Thursday. Bengals running back Elijah Holyfield - the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield - was carted off the field during training camp on Thursday. It didn't take long for the team to discover it's a serious injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Bengals#Coaching#American Football#The Oakland Raiders#Ccds
Yardbarker

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant to Coaching Staff For 2022 Season

The Bengals hired Fredi Knighten to be an offensive assistant coach on Zac Taylor's staff. The team made the announcement on Wednesday. Knighten, 28, spent last season as an offensive analyst at Utah State University. He also spent time as a running backs and quarterbacks coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Bengals running back out for the season

The Cincinnati Bengals shared some bad news Thursday when the team announced that running back Elijah Holyfield has been ruled out for the season. “We have signed free agent HB Jacques Patrick and placed Elijah Holyfield on the Reserve/Injured list,” the team said. Apparently, Holyfield went down and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy