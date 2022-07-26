ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mr. Kennedy Reveals Original Money in the Bank Cash-In Plans

By Liam Crowley
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Kennedy remains one of the biggest "what if?" superstars in WWE's recent history. The former WWE United States Champion had two major storylines in place, but neither would come to fruition. Kennedy was originally set to be revealed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son, which would be made evident by his...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Makes a Non-Televised Appearance on WWE RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW, but only for those in attendance. The capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden witnessed Rousey confront Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. after the duo provoked the women's locker room to make them leave the ring. "I'm sick of the disrespect," Doudrop said. "And I am not leaving this ring unless someone makes me." Rousey would then make her entrance and put Doudrop in an ankle lock, leading RAW announcer Corey Graves to ask why she's here. While the brand split is not as strictly enforced as it used to be these days, Rousey herself is a member of the SmackDown roster.
WWE
Vince Mcmahon
Stephanie Mcmahon
Matt Hardy
ComicBook

CM Punk Is Skeptical That Vince McMahon is Truly Gone From WWE, Says Culture Won't Change

CM Punk spoke with the Absolute Geek Podcast during San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and was asked about the news regarding Vince McMahon's sudden departure from WWE. McMahon's retirement announcement was quickly followed by the news that Stephanie McMahon (Chairwoman and Co-CEO), Nick Khan (Co-CEO) and Paul Levesque (Head of Creative) would be stepping in to Vince's roles in the wake of the ongoing scandal of him paying millions to former employees to keep alleged sexual misconduct quiet. Punk's tumultuous WWE history is well-documented and he was skeptical about McMahon truly being separated from the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Attending His Last Match

Ric Flair will be coming out of retirement to have his supposed final match this weekend at Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 31st, in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair’s final match has only been one of a few significant headlines in the past few months, with the biggest of them all likely being Vince McMahon stepping down and retiring from all roles he held within WWE this past Friday when he tweeted out that he was stepping down following accusations against him regarding hush money.
NASHVILLE, TN
ewrestlingnews.com

Chevy Chase, Torrie Wilson, Eric Bischoff, & Others Set For Roast Of Ric Flair

We’ll see the “Roast of Ric Flair” this Friday and we now know some of the names who will be involved. They include Chevy Chase, Eric Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, Vickie Guerrero, Torrie Wilson, Brian Knobbs, Lance Armstrong (cyclist), Chael Sonnen (MMA), NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, NFL Hall of Famer Eddie George, NHL Legend Tie Dom, and others.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brian Pillman Jr. Confirms He Was Present For Recent Big WWE Moments

WWE’s WrestleMania was not short of memorable moments this year, and Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late Brian Pillman, was present for two big ones. While on “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” Pillman Jr. reflected on two of the big WWE moments he was present for this past April at WrestleMania 38.
WWE
PWMania

Conrad Thompson Responds to Claims of Ric Flair’s Last Match Being a “Cash Grab”

Conrad Thompson addressed issues about Ric Flair’s return to the ring during a press conference to promote the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view on Sunday. “This is about him wanting to feel like Ric Flair, ‘The Nature Boy’, one last time. When that whole 2008 retirement happened, that wasn’t his idea. He was dictated to. That was created in a creative meeting, and they said, ‘Hey, you’re having your last match,’ and by the way, it was fabulous. It was ten out of ten. But he wasn’t necessarily ready to do that, which is why he wrestled again. But at this point, he’s been gone for so long, I think everybody understands he’s not gonna wrestle again. This really is it. It if he wants to feel like Ric Flair ‘The Nature Boy’ one last time, having lost his son nearly ten years ago and as you saw in episode one, he said as soon as that happened, he walked across the street to the bar, and he didn’t quit drinking for five years. He nearly lost his life because he was self-medicating, [he] wasn’t taking care of himself. But he’s worked himself back, and Ric Flair is in a better place mentally, emotionally, physically, financially, than I’ve ever known him right.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Opinion: With One Tweet, Tony Khan Has Foretold The Downfall of AEW

Perhaps the top story in professional wrestling in the last 20 years took place last week as Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring and stepping away from WWE. This means that for the first time in 40 years, there will be new leadership in the most profitable wrestling company in history.
WWE
ComicBook

Report: What Vince McMahon's Retirement Could Mean for Paul Heyman

Vince McMahon's sudden departure from WWE could be good news for Paul Heyman if recent reports are to be believed. Following the announcement that McMahon would be stepping down from all positions within WWE, Stephanie McMahon has been promoted to Co-CEO and Chairwoman, Nick Khan is now a Co-CEO and Paul "Triple H" Levesque will oversee the WWE Creative team on top of being the Head of Talent Relations. Heyman has dabbled with running WWE Creative in the past, though he infamously butted heads with Stephanie back when he was overseeing SmackDown in the early 2000s.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Speculate on a Potential Mystery Opponent for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been "postponed." As revealed on WWE's The Bump, Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury following Rollins' attack on Monday Night Raw, and is not medically cleared to compete at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam. Fightful Select has since reported that this is a storyline injury, and the working plan is for Rollins vs. Riddle to now happen at WWE Clash at the Castle in September. The report also says that the postponement is due to "creative adjustments," and Rollins is still expected to travel to Nashville for the biggest party of the summer.
WWE
WWE
ComicBook

Former Ring of Honor Champion Reportedly Under Contract With AEW

All Elite Wrestling has another Ring of Honor talent under contract. According to Fightful Select, former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods is under a "tiered contract" with AEW and ROH, which is believed to have been signed about a month ago. Woods most recently appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite, attacking AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee in a backstage segment. This seemingly aligned Woods with Tony Nese and Mark Sterling, who had just lost to Lee's tag partner, Swerve Strickland, in a handicap match. Woods would put his hands on Lee's title, indicating that he has his sights set on tag gold.
WWE
ComicBook

Paige Responds to Britt Baker Calling Her a Dream Opponent

While Paige has been retired from in-ring competition for over four years, chatter about a potential return has always been active. Paige had dealt with neck injuries throughout her career, and a kick to that sensitive area at a December 2017 house show was the last straw for the first NXT Women's Champion. Paige would transition to various on-screen roles, from being an authority figure to a manager, before ultimately leaving WWE earlier this month. Even though injuries would suggest Paige's in-ring days are long over, enough landmark recoveries in the past few years have given her optimism about wrestling again.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW From MSG “Largely Written” Before Vince McMahon Retired

This week’s broadcast of WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden was the first episode to air following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The show’s script was discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. “This is probably not the show to judge anything by, because this show...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Pat Buck Opens Up About His Jump From WWE To AEW

Pat Buck really thought someone would leak the news that he’d joined All Elite Wrestling. “In certain capacities, I assumed the moment I walked in, ‘Okay, it’s going to be out there,” Buck told Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. Buck talked about the whirlwind of leaving WWE after this year’s WrestleMania, and being hired by AEW within 12-24 hours of his release. He said it was “pretty wild, but it’s the greatest thing” that’s ever happened to the wrestler, trainer, and producer.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SummerSlam: Why Seth Rollins vs. Riddle Was Scrapped

WWE announced via The Bump on Wednesday that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been pulled from Saturday's SummerSlam event after Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp to "The Original Bro" at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that Riddle's "injury" is purely for storyline purposes due to "creative adjustments," and that the new plan is the match is penciled in for Clash at the Castle in September.
WWE

