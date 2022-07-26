ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Junior bankers beware, top analyst says: ‘If you’re an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open’

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dsfeg_0gtnFPv100
In Wall Street, fears of a recession and layoffs threaten the power workers gained during the Great Resignation. Michael Nagle—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Thanks to a tight labor market, employees have been able to push back against return-to-office mandates, with many simply ignoring executives calling them back to the cubicle. But things could be changing, especially on Wall Street, as threats of a recession could shift the balance of power once again.

“If you're an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open,” warns Mike Mayo, a bank analyst at Wells Fargo.

Last year’s record revenue, the Great Resignation, and a talent shortage has emboldened and empowered younger staffers in the financial sector. Many junior bankers, including Goldman Sachs employees, have been fighting for better work-life balance and flexible work-from-home options.

And for a little while, it looked like they might be winning—and not to mention enjoying a raise with starting salaries over $100,000. Plus, no one was getting fired for refusing to follow the CEOs' return-to-office mandates.

But these days the chance of victory isn’t looking like a sure bet for employees. In fact, Mayo argues the idea of a junior banker revolution is simply a blip.

Never miss a story about Goldman Sachs

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

While employees have been able to wrangle more bargaining power in the last few years, an economic downturn will likely lead Wall Street execs to feel the pressure to tamp down on costs. With more and more industries experiencing layoffs and hiring slowdowns, job cuts could be coming for Wall Street next.

The tides are shifting

When the stock market was soaring, it was easy for executives to capitulate and try to address burnout by increasing paid vacation time and paying out hefty bonuses.

While junior bankers might feel confident in their negotiating skills, they shouldn’t get too comfortable in a brutal industry, says Mayo.

“Wall Street, to some degree, is an ocean of narcissism. So this ocean of narcissism leads to a self preservation mode which is on higher alert in a period when revenues are down,” he argues.

The world in which young employees have the upper hand is a thing of the past, says Mayo. The past two years were an exception to the rule.

“Wall Street is an aggressive, intense, ‘eat what you kill’ culture that can require all nighters, some of the longest work weeks of your life, and a ‘do whatever it takes’ attitude,” says Mayo.

He recommends young bankers save those big bonuses—an economic downturn will ultimately lead to leaner times and lower compensation.

“If you work on Wall Street, don't spend the 2022 expected bonus on a new beach house. It might be a lot less than it was in the past. And you might not get it at all,” says Mayo. “And there's a chance for some, you won't have a job.”

Many Wall Street CEOs have been vocal about their recession fears. JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon predicted in May that the Fed has just a 33% chance of avoiding a recession. Last week, Goldman Sachs announced its considering reviving annual employee performance reviews, preparing for hiring freezes, and potentially laying off underperforming employees.

It seems as if Wall Street is back to its old ways, and Mayo suggests workers follow. “This is not the time to be the leader of the junior banker revolution. This is a time to treat Wall Street the way it was treated for generations.”

Comments / 15

WowNow
2d ago

I think this is a prime example of the Rich trying to intimidate the working class into subjection. If they don't have workers (Elon, Zuckerberg and Wall street) they have no profits--machines have to be operated and programmed also by someone.

Reply
13
Buster Moore
1d ago

The economy reflects societies culture. We are in for a change because of the baby boomers moving out.

Reply
6
common sense ?
2d ago

alot of these low and mid tier white collar jobs are going to be replaced by AI.

Reply
9
Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Fortune Features#Wells Fargo
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Fortune

Think you have Omicron but keep testing negative? An expert says to trust your gut: ‘If you feel confident you have COVID, you probably have COVID’

The at-home test says you’re COVID negative, but your body says you’re positive—so very positive. No, your body isn’t gaslighting you. If you’re certain you’re COVID positive, you probably are—regardless of what the test says, Dr. Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins’ Department of Medicine, told Fortune on Tuesday.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Fortune

Fortune

176K+
Followers
8K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy