Ray Township, MI

'How are we alive?' Ray Township plane crash survivor opens up about the harrowing experience

By Kimberly Craig
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just days after a six-seater plane crashed in Ray Township, the 17-year-old who was a passenger in the aircraft is opening up about the harrowing ordeal before heading back home to Atlanta, Georgia.

"All I really remember is realizing something was wrong, and then we were crashing," said Siena Kamal.

Siena's uncle Ronny Kamal was piloting the plane with his wife in the seat next to him. Charlie, their six-month-old puppy, was next to Siena. They'd just fueled up and taken off when Siena — who has grown up around planes — could tell something was wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwrKE_0gtnF0BL00

"The plane started shifting a little bit and like, irregular movement ... just wobbling and I knew that it wasn't turbulence. It wasn't really weather. So I knew something was wrong, but I didn't really quite understand, like we're actually about to ... go down," she said.

They were about a hundred feet in the air when Ronny, an experienced pilot, was able to carry out a controlled crash.

"If it weren't for him, we would not be here," she said.

Rescuers agree Ronny made sure they didn't nose dive, and when they hit the ground, there was an explosion. A family friend who was watching them take off called 911.

Michigan DNR conservation officer Brad Silorey was only about a mile away.

"I looked towards the end of the runway ... a large black plume of smoke coming from the west end of the runway, and the smoke was coming from the treelines past the runway," said Silorey.

The doors of the plane were blown off during impact.

"There was glass and everything, and just like shards of shrapnel from the plane on the ground and stuff. So I just kind of crawled out and Charlie came up behind me and she just ran off," said Siena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dj4I0_0gtnF0BL00

Photos courtesy Kamal family

Silorey describes the scene when he arrived. "Two people were on the ground already outside ... and then I started approaching the woods, and then the third ... individual came out of the woods. They were still looking for their dog at that time, but they were in shock and pretty distressed," he said.

Officer Silorey drove them to a nearby ambulance, but the frightened young golden retriever was lost in the woods after the crash.

"I was really worried about her because she's just a puppy," Siena said.

Thankfully, Charlie was found 13 hours later by Penny Faulk who was out delivering newspapers.

"She came right up to the car and she was not going to let me leave without her," said Faulk.

Siena, her uncle and aunt Chirine Njeim — a four-time Olympian — were all hospitalized for burns, cuts and broken bones. Siena, who is going into her senior year in high school, is fierce in lacrosse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjV2y_0gtnF0BL00

Photos courtesy Kamal family

Shoulder surgery that was scheduled for next week is now delayed as she recovers from second and third degree burns to her left arm. But she's feeling fortunate and amazed that they all survived.

"We walked out and we're like ... 'how are we alive right now?' said Siena.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother, teen daughter living in fear after Michigan parole officer shares their info with abuser

A man who beat his wife and sexually abused his daughter when she was just 3 years old has their information after his parole officer shared it with him. The mother, who we’ll call Kelly, and her daughter, Lucy, fled the state and changed their identities when Lucy’s father was convicted and sentenced to prison. Now they’re fearing for their lives because their attacker is on parole and has their information.
TROY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

White Lake man found dead at Faster Horses campsite Monday

A man was found dead by his wife on Monday following the end of the Faster Horses country music festival that took place at Michigan International Speedway this past weekend.  "We found a 48-year-old male from White Lake, Michigan, deceased," said Cambridge Township Police Chief Jeff Paterson. "He was in his camper with his wife and then two other couples."  ...
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Oxford Leader

‘He was like an angel’

The Buss family doesn’t believe in coincidences – there had to be more to it. “I don’t believe it just happened,” Oxford Township resident Larry Buss said. “For a package to be delayed for a day and then to have an Amazon driver make a delivery at 4 in the morning on our street (Bellwood Court) and to see there was fire in our garage. It wasn’t a coincidence. He was like an angel.”
