Grass Lands cannabis experience returns to Outside Lands 2022

(KRON) — Folks who enjoy their music from a “higher plane” are in luck this year, as the cannabis experience Grass Lands will return to the Golden Gate Park during Outside Lands, according to a press release from Grandstand Media.

The music festival returns to San Francisco from August 5-7, and Grass Lands will be there for the whole ride. This is the fourth year the space will feature a cannabis experience at the Outside Lands festival. Back in 2018 Grass Lands was the first curated cannabis experience at a major music festival, according to the press release.

Grass Lands will take place South of the Polo Field where festival goers 21-years-old and up can explore new attractions including the “Garden of Weed’n” and “The Farmers’ Market.” A collection of cannabis partners will be at the event including STIIZY, High Times, Traditional, Treez, Timeless, ZigZag, Sundae School and others.

Grass Lands will even feature it’s own musical guests. The schedule features DJ Funklor, DJ Sep, and APE. For more information on the event, visit the Grass Lands website.