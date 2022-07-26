ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur Park District decides against Lincoln Park sale

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District and Decatur Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they are ending talks of building a new school at Lincoln Park.

The school district has been looking to build a new school to serve students in the West End, replacing the dual-campus facilities of Dennis Lab School. The latest proposal for this new school was to build it on a portion of Lincoln Park.

Decatur Schools considers new school using COVID funds

However, the Park District said that although it supports the school district’s efforts to improve the learning environment, it has decided against selling the park.

“After much consideration and hearing the valuable feedback of the community, the Decatur Park District has chosen not to proceeds with the potential sale of Lincoln Park,” the Park District said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our community partnership with District 61 and we are optimistic that future plans will meet the needs of the community whether it be a new school or through other opportunities.”

The school district released a statement of its own, saying “Administration will continue to look for viable facilities and/or locations for a new school and will make recommendations to the Board of Education in the very near future.”

Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#The Decatur Park District#Decatur Public Schools#Dennis Lab School#Decatur Schools#The Board Of Education#Nexstar Media Inc
