NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Since 1995, Negaunee Public Schools asks voters to decide on an approximately 18 mills Non-Homestead Millage Renewal every 10 years. “And what it is, is a tax on businesses, rental properties, maybe camps that people might have that sit in our district boundaries,” said Dan Skewis, Superintendent, Negaunee Public Schools. “So it doesn’t impact the primary homeowners. It’s more along the lines of those camp owners and businesses that would pay the 18 mills that they have been paying for the last 22 or so years.”

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO