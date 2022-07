COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police need the public’s help with locating an escaped felon. Jacque Olson, 65, was last seen Thursday morning in the area of Scranton Avenue and Baystate Avenue near the Pueblo School of Arts and Sciences on the city’s south side. He was wearing a gray shirt and the same black jacket as seen in the above photo. Police describe Olson as white, 5-foot-5 and 167 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard, and a large wound on the right side of his face.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO