CHATHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six harbors along the Massachusetts coast have been awarded funds to enhance the fishing and boating industry. The Baker-Polito Administration announced $3.2 million in grants to six dredging projects to promote the strength and sustainability of the Commonwealth’s coastal harbors through the support of saltwater dredging. In 2020, over 38 million pounds of commercial seafood was landed in these communities, generating more than $30 million for the Massachusetts economy.

1 DAY AGO