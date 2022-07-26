DC Mayor Names Interim Health Director

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser named an interim director at the Department of Health following Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt’s resignation. Dr. Sharon Lewis will fill the position beginning Friday. She has worked at the D.C. Department of Health for 36...
D.C. residents who want to work for the city government soon will have an opportunity to get in front of hiring managers. With almost 1,000 job vacancies needing to be […]
WASHINGTON — Mayor Bowser announced Wednesday that the DC Department of Human Services is hosting a hiring event for D.C. residents who are interested in working for the District’s government. The hiring event will take place on August 11 and 12 and according to a press release, agencies...
Conditionally certified teachers in Maryland have received an extension from the state’s Board of Education, giving them two more years to become fully licensed teachers.
Prince George’s County Public Schools — the last system in the D.C. area that required students and staff to wear masks — lifted that mandate in early July. WTOP has obtained a short email, dated July 1, that PGCPS sent to teachers and staff. It states the system was lifting its mask mandate — an announcement that has not been clear to many parents.
Dionne Dillard, Loishirl Hall and Forrest Yang Lindelof will begin fellowships at DC Affordable Law Firm (DCALF) next month, where they will provide affordable and accessible legal services to modest- and lower-income D.C. residents. As part of the fellowship, all three 2022 graduates will receive a no-cost LL.M. in Advocacy from Georgetown University Law Center while working with DCALF.
A number of big names within the Virginia Republican political leadership are slated to turn out in support of 8th District U.S. House of Representatives contender Karina Lipsman in coming days. Party officials say the Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is slated to participate in an Aug. 1 fund-raiser ($250 for...
Health care workers in Maryland’s Montgomery County are sending residents a recommendation: Go back to masks. In the last week, the county health department reported a spike in new COVID-19 cases and a surge in local hospitalization rates. The combination has caused the county to move from a “medium” to “high” community transmission status.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday authorized pay raises and bonuses for about 8,000 non-union city government employees. Bowser instituted the pay raise and the bonuses by signing the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 District Government Employee Pay Schedule Emergency Approval Act of 2022. The legislation authorizes a retroactive cost of living increase of 1.5% and a 3.5% one-time retroactive bonus for the fiscal year 2022, and a 2.5% cost of living increase for the fiscal year 2023.
BALTIMORE — Maryland school administrators fear they won't have enough teachers in their classrooms when many students head back to school in August. The workforce shortage was a big topic for discussion at the Maryland State Board of Education's meeting Tuesday night. Schools are not immune from ‘the great...
The D.C. Department of Health held a workshop to educate residents and business owners on how to deal with the ongoing problem of rodents, especially mice and rats, in the District.
We still don't have official winners in many critical primary elections from last week, but we still have enough evidence of how things are going to opine.
BALTIMORE -- Much of the United States is struggling with an extreme teacher shortage and Maryland is no exception.The State Board of Education said 5,516 teachers left in 2022. The majority of the educators voluntarily resigned and others left for a myriad of reasons including retirement.Cheryl Bost, the teachers' union president, has described the exodus as "a crisis.""I've been in this business for over 30 years, and I've never seen such shortages across the state. There might be doubling up of classes which doesn't help our students with their learning," said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association.On...
ANNAPOLIS, MD (TND) — Maryland school districts are prohibiting teachers and staff from disclosing to a student’s parent or guardian that their child is exhibiting a desire to change genders. Since 2015, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) guidelines have advised that no state or federal law requires...
Wes Moore is the Democratic governor nominee for Maryland and will face off against the Republican nominee, Dan Cox. Despite people not supporting the Donald Trump-backed nominee, Moore told C4 and Bryan Nehman that he is a contender. "He won the Republican primary," Moore said. "You can not take him...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Sara Hwong didn’t see the turning van until it hit and threw her from her bike on East Capitol Street in D.C. “I remember laying on the street thinking ‘Oh man, those must be my teeth,'" Hwong said. Hwong is one of more than...
MARYLAND — A civil rights organization is welcoming the decision by the County Council in Maryland to remove a resolution that would have redefined anti-Semitism to include any criticism of well-documented human rights abuses by the Israeli occupation in Palestine. Montgomery County, located just outside of Washington, D.C., is...
WASHINGTON — Enjoy the last weekend of the month with a list of unique happenings in and around the DMV!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
BALTIMORE — Maryland ranks fifth overall in best public school systems in the country, according to a new study. The personal-finance website WalletHub conducted the study and found that Maryland topped the nation in Digital Learning Plans. Maryland also finished sixth in safety and median ACT scores, and seventh...
BALTIMORE — Money intended to help families is being stolen by thieves. In the last six months, Maryland families have lost an estimated $286,000 in food stamps and cash assistance benefits, more than triple the amount stolen in all of 2021. While California and D.C. are using state and...
