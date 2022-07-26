Max Reiss, Lamont’s spokesperson, leaving the administration
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Max Reiss, the main spokesperson for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont for the past three years, is leaving the administration.
He announced Tuesday he will depart next month to accept a job as a senior vice president at M&T Bank, which recently completed the acquisition of Connecticut-based People’s United Financial, Inc. and will now have a presence in 12 states.
Lamont praised his 36-year-old communications director for his dedication, particularly during the pandemic.
Reiss became a familiar voice for residents who tuned in daily for Lamont’s COVID news conferences. Reiss had previously covered the Democratic administration as a TV reporter for WVIT-TVCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 2