Max Reiss, Lamont’s spokesperson, leaving the administration

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Max Reiss, the main spokesperson for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont for the past three years, is leaving the administration.

He announced Tuesday he will depart next month to accept a job as a senior vice president at M&T Bank, which recently completed the acquisition of Connecticut-based People’s United Financial, Inc. and will now have a presence in 12 states.

Lamont praised his 36-year-old communications director for his dedication, particularly during the pandemic.

Reiss became a familiar voice for residents who tuned in daily for Lamont’s COVID news conferences. Reiss had previously covered the Democratic administration as a TV reporter for WVIT-TV

